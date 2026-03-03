Iran’s Ballistic Missile That Becomes 80 Cluster Rockets

The Iranian Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile has a warhead that opens mid-flight and disperses up to 80 small rocket-like submunitions (similar in size to Grad artillery rockets) over a wide area, functioning as a cluster system rather than true MIRVs. Israeli sources reported this capability in prior barrages and are analyzing recent footage like the one in the thread.

They acquired this technology despite their scientists being killed regularly.

Israeli experts express their astonishment at Iranian cluster missiles capable of splitting into up to 80 sub-missiles that strike multiple sites, describing them as an unprecedented weapon in war zones. They wonder how Iran came to possess this technology despite being an…

Help from America’s Enemies

The Russians and Chinese have been helping Iran achieve technological superiority in weapons.

Prior to the outbreak of this new war, Moscow had systematically increased its arms shipments to the Islamic Republic, transferring combat aviation, air defense systems, and ground equipment.

“Russia is ready to assist it [Iran] in this to the extent of its current capabilities,” analyst Nikita Smagin noted in an analysis for Carnegie Politika, published by Meduza.

According to the Financial Times on February 22, 2026, Moscow and Tehran signed a new defense contract just days before the conflict erupted. The publication reported that Russia agreed to sell “Verba” man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to Iran for €500 million.

Reuters reported last Tuesday that Tehran was close to finalizing an agreement for Chinese-made CM-302 missiles, citing six people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The supersonic weapons, which can travel roughly 180 miles and fly low to evade ship defenses, would enhance Iran’s ability to target U.S. naval forces operating in the region.

The deal is near completion, though no delivery date has been agreed upon. It is unclear how many missiles are involved, how much Iran has agreed to pay, or whether China will ultimately proceed given heightened regional tensions.

No Nukes, Just Ballistic Missiles

When Barack Obama signed the terrible deal, JCPOA, barring Iran from getting nuclear weapons for only nine years, he didn’t bother including ballistic missiles. Iran continually violated the JCPOA anyway.

Russia concluded that Iran had no plans to build nuclear weapons.

The Russian government has concluded there was no evidence or proof that Iran was building nuclear weapons. "There is information from the IAEA and American intelligence that Iran did not manufacture nuclear weapons and did not have any plans to."

What were the ballistic missiles for?

A ballistic missile is a self-propelled, guided weapon that follows a ballistic trajectory after an initial powered boost phase, delivering a payload to a predetermined target. Payloads can include conventional explosives or chemical, biological, or nuclear warheads. They can travel for long distances and at high speeds.