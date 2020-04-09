Warning of ‘cataclysmic’ coronavirus pandemic last November was a lie

The National Center for Medical Intelligence issued a rare public denial of a report by ABC News. ABC News reported that intelligence warned of a ‘cataclysmic’ coronavirus pandemic last November. That was untrue

The media is the enemy of the people when they invent false stories or use one anonymous sources with unverified information.

The dishonest ABC News report was sent around every media outlet and tweeted throughout social media.

They never verified the story and claim to have one source. This is totally irresponsible reporting from an irresponsible outlet.

This is the enemy of the people at work.

THE FAKE MEDIA REPORT

“US intelligence officials were warning as far back as late November that the novel coronavirus was spreading through China’s Wuhan region and posing a threat to its people and daily life.”

“The US military’s National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) compiled a November intelligence report in which “analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event,” one of the sources of the NCMI’s report told ABC News.”

“The source told ABC News that the intelligence report was then briefed “multiple times” to the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s Joint Staff and the White House.”

“Repeated briefings were held through December across the US government, including the National Security Council, culminating in a detailed outline of the threat in the President’s Daily Brief in early January, according to ABC News, whose report cited four sources briefed on the matter.”

Well, that report on CNN and ABC News was a complete and total lie.

NO SUCH REPORT EXISTS

No such report exists. The Pentagon can find no such report — because it doesn’t exist.

‘NO SUCH PRODUCT’ EXISTS: The ABC News report, which alleged that 2019 intelligence depicted an “American government that could have ramped up mitigation and containment efforts far earlier to prepare for a crisis poised to come home,” sent Pentagon officials scrambling to find the report in question.

“NCMI and the Defense Intelligence Agency spent considerable time over the last 24 hours examining every possible product that could have been identified as related to this topic and have found no such product,” said a defense official last night.

Col. R. Shane Day, a medical doctor and director of the DIA’s National Center for Medical Intelligence, to issue a rare public statement.

“As a matter of practice, the National Center for Medical Intelligence does not comment publicly on specific intelligence matters,” Day said. “However, in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reporting about the existence/release of a National Center for Medical Intelligence Coronavirus-related product/assessment in November of 2019 is not correct. No such NCMI product exists.”