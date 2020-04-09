Pope ignores China’s role, suggests climate change caused Cov-19

Pope Francis suggested the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus may be nature’s response to climate change in comments in an email interview with Commonweal published Wednesday.

He said this without the teeniest piece of evidence beyond his extreme leftist views.

“There is an expression in Spanish: ‘God always forgives, we forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives,'” the Pope said in an interview with The Tablet, a Catholic weekly produced in the United Kingdom, that was published on Wednesday.

“Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted?” he asked. “Who speaks now of the floods? I don’t know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature’s responses.”

They’re not responses to communist/progressive climate change blather. The virus is thanks to Communists in China and the Pope should care about that.

As for fires, that’s in part due to man’s ignorant interventions.

One thing is certain. Turning our economies and societies over to communists like Bernie Sanders and AOC will make us Red China and we will all look like Wuhan.

The interview was conducted in Spanish and translated by Ivereigh into English.

The Pope also decried the throwaway culture of selective abortion, euthanasia of the elderly and the treatment of the poor and homeless.

Pope Francis is a progressive extremist.

I am a Roman Catholic but when the Pope is wrong, he’s wrong.