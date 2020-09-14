Warning signs are in the air: Dems plan post-Election Day takeover

Bernie Sanders, whose violent communist Bernie Bros have filled our streets, might hit the streets if President Trump wins. Bernie Sanders will not rule it out.

Bernie Sanders, cheered on by Chuck Schumer, warned in a Politico article, Bernie warned, America must be prepared for when Trump refuses to leave office, without any evidence, Sanders said that he fears the President will refuse to leave office if he loses. [could this be in the blue cities that keep ballot harvesting long after Election Day — they have warned us of the possibility].

Politico:

Bernie Sanders fears President Donald Trump will refuse to leave office if he loses reelection and is calling on Congress and the media to take action to prepare for that scenario now, he said in an interview with POLITICO.

“This is not just idle speculation,” said Sanders, pointing to comments the president made at the GOP convention. “Trump was saying that the only way he could lose the election is if there was — let me get the exact quote — ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.’ Now he is making that statement at a time when virtually every national poll has him behind.”….

Sanders is also going to lay out in his message to his supporters a series of steps that should be taken now to prepare for the election. He will say news organizations need to alert people that the election results may not be known on Nov. 3. Social media companies “must finally get their act together” to ensure that election officials are not harassed and disinformation is not spread on their platforms, he said….

Sanders said he is worried about what some Democratic strategists have called a “red mirage”: The appearance of a Trump lead on the night of the election in some battleground states, even if he lost, due to the fact that Republicans are more likely to vote in person, whereas many Democrats are planning to vote using mail ballots, which will take longer to count.

Bernie might call his lunatics out into the streets:

Sanders, who had a highly active group of volunteers during his two presidential campaigns, declined to answer whether he would call on his supporters to hit the streets if Trump refused to leave office, saying, “I don’t want to speculate about what happens the day after the election.”

Chuck Schumer, linking to the Politico article, joined Bernie:

This is important: I’m standing side-by-side with @SenSanders to make sure we have a plan if President Trump refuses to leave office.

THE COMING COUP

Michael Anton appeared on ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin’ last night and discussed his essay on The American Mind, ‘The Coming Coup,’ and his new book, The Stakes: America at the point of no return. Both are a worthy read.

For years, the Sentinel has warned that Democrats are slowly taking over cities, towns, and states. Once they succeed, they buy votes with their bad policies, open the borders to needy foreigners they can manipulate, and change laws, all of which are intended to keep them in power. The Clintons, Soros’s, and others over the past several decades have sought to bring this about quickly.

Soros and Hillary Clinton in particular have made it clear they want a permanent electoral majority. Once that is a reality, we will all live under the soft tyranny of a one-party state. And, as you can see, once the control is complete, it keeps getting worse. The governor can do whatever he wants and when we don’t have a benevolent one, opponents will end up in prison.

Michael Anton discusses this issue in terms of the next election. Democrats have told us what they are going to do, believe them.

They are talking openly about not accepting the results of the upcoming election if Donald Trump wins. There are 10-12 data points, Anton notes. The strongest is Hillary herself has said, Joe Biden should not concede ‘under any circumstances.’ That includes a clear win.

If it looks like Biden wins on November 3rd, then it’s over, if Trump wins, then we keep counting votes until Trump loses [ballot harvesting].

When the vote went beyond Election Day in the past, there is only one time the Republican won and that was because the SCOTUS stepped in and Bush was handed the victory.

Even more ominous is Biden himself has openly speculated about the military moving in and taking Trump out of the White House, Mr. Anton said.

THE ATLANTIC ARTICLE

Anton does believe the Atlantic article is meant to soften up the idea of the military as Trump’s enemy.

Democrats, Biden, Sanders, get away with hating the military because they have complete control over all the media, entertainment, colleges/universities, and they can blast their lies through their megaphone. Any opposition will be censored.

In Bob Woodward’s book, he said the former Secretary of Defense General Mattis and the former DNI Dan Coates colluded or discussed collusion with other members of the Cabinet to remove the President. To discuss removing a sitting president is unconstitutional and extremely dangerous. We don’t know if it’s true because Woodward is a liar.

THE STAKES

Mr. Anton worries legitimately that the next Democrat will likely result in a one-party country with no check on blue power as in New York and California. He is very worried about it and now the stakes are even higher than they were in 2016.

He states accurately that blue states are blue because of the foreigners who come in and vote for Democrats. Once back in power, they will put their foot to the pedal and flood the country with foreigners. And they will legalize the 11 – 22 million in the country illegally.

In his book, Anton writes the electoral lock will mean Republicans can’t win an election. Think about what Democrats will do once they have power. They will make certain they have permanent power, and they will rule over every aspect of our lives.

Go to 20:31: