Warren to stop “dangerous policy” of putting transgenders in prison according to biology

We already reported this since Elizabeth Warren has said it more than once, and, that is, she will put transgender women in with women whether they have had the surgery or not. Then, if they want the surgery, she will use tax dollars to pay for it.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that she said it again Sunday, so we are reporting it again.

Warren will end the “dangerous policy of imprisoning transgender people…based on their sex assigned at birth.” She actually said that.

“I will direct the Bureau of Prisons to end the Trump Administration’s dangerous policy of imprisoning transgender people in facilities based on their sex assigned at birth and ensure that all facilities meet the needs of transgender people, including by providing medically necessary care, like transition-related surgeries, while incarcerated,” Warren said in her plan.

Someone needs to explain to her that no one assigned the sex, but, rather, the person is born a certain sex. It’s a matter of biology. Obviously, a very small number of people are hermaphrodites and sex is determined by the parents or later by the child.

The far-left presidential wannabe is pandering to some LGBTQ groups. It’s good to support the rights of LGBTQs, but it’s also dangerous to put men with women. It’s dangerous for women in the prison.

Watch: