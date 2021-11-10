Watch Blow-by-Blow Clips of Rittenhouse Trial For Those Who Prefer It

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The John Curtis thread will give you a blow-by-blow account of the Rittenhouse clown show with prosecutors presenting no legal case whatsoever but going for the WOKE ideology instead. They show gory photos and carry on about the gun and fake video game scenarios.

In any case, Mr. Curtis’s thread is excellent if you want to just go through clips. We didn’t include all of them — only some key ones for today. Several of the clips have threads you might be interested in as the trial proceeds with the defense presenting their case following the complete flop by the prosecution.

Basically, this disgusting process is the punishment and the message. As the administration makes our world so much more dangerous, don’t you dare try to protect yourself — ya hear?

We will periodically add clips to this thread until the end of day.


