Watch Blow-by-Blow Clips of Rittenhouse Trial For Those Who Prefer It

















The John Curtis thread will give you a blow-by-blow account of the Rittenhouse clown show with prosecutors presenting no legal case whatsoever but going for the WOKE ideology instead. They show gory photos and carry on about the gun and fake video game scenarios.

In any case, Mr. Curtis’s thread is excellent if you want to just go through clips. We didn’t include all of them — only some key ones for today. Several of the clips have threads you might be interested in as the trial proceeds with the defense presenting their case following the complete flop by the prosecution.

Basically, this disgusting process is the punishment and the message. As the administration makes our world so much more dangerous, don’t you dare try to protect yourself — ya hear?

We will periodically add clips to this thread until the end of day.

Schroeder “you aren’t going to tell me what the defense theory of the case is” 3/6 pic.twitter.com/2FIMqW95Kn — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

After the jury left the courtroom things became worse for ADA Binger. Defense attorney Richards stated that Binger is an experienced attorney and should know better. Richards “.. I’ll be asking for a mistrial with extreme prejudice” 1/6 pic.twitter.com/A7jOocgviS — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse describes trying to turn himself into police who were down the street from where the shootings occurred. Rittenhouse “The officer said get the fuck back or you’re going to get pepper-sprayed. Go home. Go home. Go home.” pic.twitter.com/6iRDBDq5v9 — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse describes the rest of his encounter with Gaige Grosskreutz and why he shot him. Rittenhouse “His pistol is pointed at me and that’s when I shoot him.” pic.twitter.com/hXREmkcPkA — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse testified that Anthony Huber attacked him with a skateboard, striking him in the back of the neck. pic.twitter.com/A7oZQPOYVZ — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life when he shot Rosenbaum four times. He then stated he felt he needed to run to the police line down the road. Rittenhouse “People were screaming kill him. People were screaming and I was just trying to get to police” pic.twitter.com/Snt9kGFCEm — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse describes running away from Rosenbaum who was then chasing him. He described the the bag being thrown at him, believing it was the heavy chain he had previously witnessed Rosenbaum carrying. Rittenhouse “I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun.” pic.twitter.com/kkVS1r7emR — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

After the emotional breakdown Rittenhouse returned to the stand. Rittenhouse describes the moments leading up to Rosenbaum chasing him. Rittenhouse “Ziminski told Mr Rosenbaum to get him, and kill him” (him being Rittenhouse) pic.twitter.com/ETwGTd87MY — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Watching Kyle Rittenhouse emotionally breakdown crying on the stand, that truly gives an insight into Kyle’s character and the pain of being made to relive those moments. He clearly didn’t want to kill anyone. — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Defense attorney Richards asked Rittenhouse to describe the moment he was corned by Joseph Rosenbaum and Joshua Ziminski. While answering, Rittenhouse began to audibly and very physically cry, clearly overcome by emotion, from the likely trauma of the event. Court is on break pic.twitter.com/GIPg6vu02z — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse testified that the Khindri brothers were at the one of the Car Source lots when he and others arrived and that one brother gave Nick Smith keys. He and others also received a ride from one lot to another by Sahil (Sal) Khindri. pic.twitter.com/MaK5sMqj7c — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

The Defense has called Kyle Rittenhouse to the stand. Rittenhouse is sworn in before giving his testimony. pic.twitter.com/s6QKqTM13k — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

The defense questioned Khindri about an interview conducted shortly after the destruction of the Car Source lots where Khindri claimed a loss of $2.5 million. pic.twitter.com/tqT5KQmZu8 — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Marshall claims that he deleted the inflammatory Facebook post because he was worried people might “try to twist it” as if saying that the post and comments would be taken out of context. pic.twitter.com/uk6PBCfFvR — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Marshall continued denying that Grosskreutz made the statements saying that he made it all up. pic.twitter.com/zSPP0SVp0y — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 10, 2021

Related















