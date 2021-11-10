Former WH Doctor Warns of Senile Joe Running Things [But He’s Not!]

















Jackson said on a podcast last week that not only is Biden suffering from “age-related cognitive decline,” but that when he first started talking about it he received a “scathing” email from Barack Obama.

Rep. Ronny Jackson appeared on the “Grounded with Jim Banks” podcast last week, and said Biden is suffering from “age-related cognitive decline.”

He has been talking about near-80 Joe for a while.

Jackson said Obama ripped into him when he started to point it out, telling him he was disappointed in him and it’s beneath him as a physician and an officer.

Really, Barack? But it’s okay to have a president with dementia he endorsed???

He called Jackson’s accurate comments a “betrayal of the trust that he and his administration had put in me.”

He told Banks that Biden, who turns 79 this month, is not up to the presidency.

“This guy doesn’t know where he’s at, he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Jackson said. “It’s very obvious to everyone in the country right now that this guy’s got some cognitive issues, right?

“Now, I’m not his physician. I’m not diagnosing him. I haven’t examined him. … All I know is that he’s got age-related cognitive decline, right? He’s not mentally fit right now. He’s 78 years old and you can see it.

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at him and to look at his behavior and some of the other stuff — just the way he shuffles away, stares off into space,” Jackson continued.

Dr. Jackson need not worry. Joe isn’t running anything – the invisible cabal is and no one seems to care that we don’t know who they are. Sure, we have a pretty good idea, but they are anonymous, unaccountable, and some of them have never been elected to anything. And, they are all Marxists trying to destroy this country and replace it with a new totalitarianism under the guise of ‘Build Back Better.’

