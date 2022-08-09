Watch Happy Pelosi Address the Mar-A-Lago Raid

On Tuesday morning’s edition of NBC’s Today Show, a smiling Speaker Pelosi subtly mocked Donald Trump when asked about it by Savannah Guthrie.

“I was questioning it because all I saw on my phone was that Donald Trump said that the visit took place, described it in pretty harsh terms,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi cares nothing about laws and ethics.

She pretended she knew nothing about the raid. Hmmm….

Still smiling, she also made it clear that Democrats will still control the House after the November elections. Between abortion and the Machin-Schumer inflation bill, she thinks Democrats have it made.

Watch happy Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi absolutely beaming as she talks about the raid on Trump’s home, plus she throws some well-deserved shade at the disgraced ex-president. pic.twitter.com/lMlMPelXWE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 9, 2022

Bo Snerdley said on his radio show today that even Liz Cheney said the DOJ better have the evidence to back up the raid. Who is she kidding? Cheney called for this with her J6 Stalin subcommittee and has consistently accused Donald Trump of committing crimes. We have yet to see the evidence.

Her election is next week and she’s trying to save herself. In fact, she’s working on getting Democrats to vote for her.

Liz Cheney‘s husband Philip Perry is a partner at the same law firm that is representing Hunter Biden, Latham & Watkins… where Nicholas McQuaid worked until the Biden administration hired him Day 1 as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Division. It does make one wonder, doesn’t it?

