Speaker Pelosi: “China Is One of the Freest Societies in the World”

Speaker Pelosi, fresh off stirring up trouble in Taiwan, now says China is one of the “freest societies in the world.”

“China is one of the freest societies in the world. Don’t take it from me that’s from Freedom House. It’s a strong democracy, courageous people. I don’t know why but there is some commercial interest that would like to diminish the relationship.”

Yeah, no, Nancy, they have a score of “9, not free” at Freedom House. They received a -2 on political rights and 11 on civil rights. Enslaving people and gutting people they don’t like for their organs probably put a damper on the scores.

It’s not only not the freest. It’s not free at all.

Why is she so pro-China after years of anti-China rhetoric? Perhaps her son lined up some good business deals while he was in Asia with her?

Paul Pelosi Jr. was an unnamed guest during her tour of Asia and Taiwan He is on the board of Two Lithium Mining Companies, $SXOOF, and $ATAO. Asian Countries produce 75%+ of the world’s Lithium Batteries. Those are used in the EVs she is pushing in Congress.

Watch:

The Pelosis don’t even care what you think any longer. They’re brazen.

