Pothole Pete says his ‘infrastructure’ plan will stop climate change

















The states should be responsible and pay for their own infrastructure but they have relinquished their duty. Blue cities falsely claim infrastructure is racist. They spend money on illegal aliens but not on their own infrastructure.

Pothole Pete Buttigieg wants $1.2 trillion for cities like New York City and wants it passed without Republicans if necessary.

He claims it will stop climate change with no evidence whatsoever.

POTHOLE PETE SAYS IT WILL CURE CLIMATE CHANGE

Pothole Pete Buttigieg, who is now Biden’s transportation secretary, even though he couldn’t fill potholes in his city when he was mayor, is now claiming that the ‘infrastructure plan’ will stop climate change. Infrastructure is being defined as everything far-left Democrats want.

Buttigieg pitched the plan to the Inside California news station KTLA, saying “As the West has been impacted by extreme weather events and some of the heat waves that have been going on, this is not going to go away.”

He added, “We need to take serious climate action to stop it from getting worse and that’s part of what will happen, thanks to these investments we’re proposing to make on everything from electric vehicle infrastructure to more resilient infrastructure planning in our communities.”

Buttigieg claims “financing” will partly come from the Internal Revenue Service pursuing taxpayers. They are hiring 90,000 new IRS agents to do just that even though it has never worked.

Related















