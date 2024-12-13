Watch J6er James Grant Explain It’s Time to Pardon J6ers

James Grant went through Hell after a conviction in the DC kangaroo court. It’s time to pardon these people who were overcharged and overpenalized for the political agenda of hardcore leftists.

Mr. Grant spent three years in prison. The White House prosecutors claimed he helped start the riot. Listen to his story.

James Tate Grant, 31, of Cary, was among five men found guilty of actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Five men, Grant, Ryan Samsel, 40, of Bristol, Pennsylvania; Paul Russell Johnson, 38, of Lanexa, Virginia; Stephen Chase Randolph, 34, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; and Jason Benjamin Blythe, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas, were convicted of civil disorder.

Grant was also found guilty of assaulting an officer. They claimed he used a deadly or dangerous weapon (a metal crowd control barrier). He was also charged with committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct and obstruction of an official proceeding.

James Grant said he was trying to pull a J6er off a police officer.

He previously pleaded guilty to two additional misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

If Joe Biden can pardon his son and 1539 criminals, many of whom are dangerous, these pro-America J6ers can be pardoned.

Watch the clip:

