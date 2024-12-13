McConnell Will Fight RFK’s Nomination If He Is Anti-Polio Vaccine

Mitch McConnell released a statement saying that RFK Jr. better stay away from “even the appearance” of wanting to get rid of the Polio Vaccine or face rejection by the Senate.

“Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed — they’re dangerous.”

McConnell is a childhood polio survivor. “From the age of two, normal life without paralysis was only possible for me because of the miraculous combination of modern medicine and a mother’s love.”

The polio vaccine is a miraculous vaccine. It’s not a question.

Reportedly RFK Jr’s lawyer has advocated for the removal of the approval for the vaccine on the grounds that the agency didn’t conduct sufficient safety studies, documents show.

That would be a serious mistake.

RFK is distancing himself from some of his past vaccine comments. However, he has stayed close with Aaron Siri, a lawyer who worked on the Kennedy campaign and petitioned the government in 2022 to revoke approval of the polio vaccine, as the New York Times first reported.

Siri has reportedly been helping vet candidates for other government health jobs.

