Watch Mayor Wheeler make a fool of himself apologizing

Portland’s incompetent Mayor Ted Wheeler was exasperated over a new autonomous zone. It’s in the middle of a busy street in North Portland. He actually told the police to do their job.

Specifically, he wrote, “I am authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland.”

The zone was established to protect a Black family named Kinney. They got into financial trouble trying to pay for their son’s crimes and defense. However, they decided they could stay in their house and not pay the mortgage. The fake story going around is they are victims of predatory lenders.

That tough stance by Wheeler didn’t last very long. Listen to this ridiculously weak individual:

“My regret is that because of the wording of my initial tweet…it led to some really real threats, some serious threats to the Kinney family.” More updates about the Red House negotiations: https://t.co/aJVG9686Si https://t.co/vO5Xc4wOpj pic.twitter.com/sWuohqoqup — KOIN News (@KOINNews) December 14, 2020

Portland’s zone was established by Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other left-wing extremists who repelled police and created the north Portland zone to protect “The Red House on Mississippi,” being illegally occupied.

By the way, the Kinneys have another home, and a GoFundMe raised $260,000 for them, so why are they still there???

The zone is in the middle of a residential street. Dozens of Portlandians are prisoners in their own homes. This “autonomous zone” is in the middle of a working-class neighborhood.

Wheeler is now negotiating with these terrorists.

Three days after the zone was established, the police were gone. They are nowhere in sight.

“A resident outside the zone, who wanted to remain anonymous and has lived in the area for 48 years, said that activists had been stockpiling weapons and Molotov cocktails in the Red House for weeks,” reporter Andy Ngo wrote.

Watch them retreat per Wheeler’s orders:

Portland Police retreated both on foot and vehicle after responding to the antifa autonomous zone in north Portland yesterday. The street occupation has continued to grow in the hours since and more comrade reinforcements have come in to protect the zone. pic.twitter.com/GMCqFZ7QDf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2020