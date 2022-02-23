Watch NASCAR Fans Send Reporter Running After One Question

NASCAR season is here, beginning with the Daytona 500 in Florida last weekend. There is a tradition to allow fans to sign the finish line before the start of the race. As fans filed past a WOFL reporter reporting live, he asked one random man in a Trump hat what he was going to sign.

“What do you think I’m gonna say? I’m gonna say, ‘F*** Joe Biden,'” he said, only he sounded out the entire word.

The reporter ran off saying, “Oh, no no no, we’re not doing that. That’s the risk we have when we broadcast live from the track.”

He got smart with the next random man and asked him if what he wrote was clean. The man said no.

Normally, I’d say it’s not right to say that about a president, but he is destroying the country.

Omg this is the best thing ever! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KYjKePc2xK — Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) February 20, 2022

