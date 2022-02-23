NYC Mayor to End COV Passports, Wants People Out of Their PJs & at Work

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked at a press conference on Wednesday if he plans to shed COVID-19 passports to enter indoor venues.

Adams responded that he “can’t wait to get it done.”

The tide is turning because polling shows the mandates are now getting very unpopular.

He did support the mandates but now he doesn’t. They will be dropped in the next few weeks which will allow Kyrie Irving to play. Due to the mandates, he couldn’t play in Brooklyn.

Adams fired nearly 2,000 employees last week for not being vaccinated.

He’s denouncing remote work and wants them back in the office. “You can’t stay home all day in your pajamas.” He says humans are social creatures.

Data shows that only 28% of New York City’s workers were traveling to offices in the metro as of Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

“Now is the time for us to get back,” Adams said in a recent press conference. “I’m hoping within the next few weeks the CEOs map out a real plan of ‘this is when you need to come back.’”

Quite significant from @NYCMayor discussing for the first time his desire to (eventually) remove vaccine mandates. Says much more information to come in the next few days pic.twitter.com/h7FRXjZnS0 — The Glue Guys (@BKGlueGuys) February 23, 2022

Related