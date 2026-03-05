Watch Sen. Sheehy Help Police Constrain Radical Brian McGinnis

Fanatic Brian McGinniss was staging another one of his crazed, screaming protests when Sen. Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, helped officers try to contain him. McGinniss was out of control. The radical who was filming screamed that the senator broke McGinness’s hand. McGinness stuck his hand in the door so they couldn’t remove him.

Brian McGinniss, a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said his arm was broken during the protest at a U.S. Senate Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on March 4, 2026, but no official has confirmed that Senator Tim Sheehy directly caused the injury, if he was injured.

No one has said that the senator was responsible for the allegedly broken arm.

The media claims the senator attacked him, but he was clearly trying to help Capitol Police control the unruly, uncooperative McGinness.

McGinness has been criminally charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. The GoFundMe in his name has already raised $48,000. McGinnis is also apparently a Green Party candidate for Senate in North Carolina.