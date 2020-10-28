Watch the 2nd night of ‘unrest’ in Philadelphia as Biden supporters have some fun

The second night of ‘unrest,’ aka riots and looting, in Philadelphia took place on Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr. after he waved a knife within ten feet of them. He refused to put the knife down.

Three of his children spoke, saying what a great guy he was as 1,000 looters targeted businesses and tore up the city.

THE CHILDREN WERE TAUGHT

“We always go places,” said one child, whose name was not revealed. “He always teach [sic] me how to be a man. And these white racist cops got my own dad. And Black Lives still matter.”

These rioters are the Democrats’ army, and they are communists.

Watch:

The Pennsylvania National Guard has reportedly been deployed to help restore order in the city.

