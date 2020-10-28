Watch the 2nd night of ‘unrest’ in Philadelphia as Biden supporters have some fun

The second night of ‘unrest,’ aka riots and looting, in Philadelphia took place on Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr. after he waved a knife within ten feet of them. He refused to put the knife down.

Three of his children spoke, saying what a great guy he was as 1,000 looters targeted businesses and tore up the city.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

THE CHILDREN WERE TAUGHT

“We always go places,” said one child, whose name was not revealed. “He always teach [sic] me how to be a man. And these white racist cops got my own dad. And Black Lives still matter.” These rioters are the Democrats’ army, and they are communists. Watch: At the BLM riot in Philadelphia, a looter wheels a large appliance out of the store. pic.twitter.com/gmcsebGLDJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020 The Pennsylvania National Guard has reportedly been deployed to help restore order in the city. They’re looting Walmart now in Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/62S1QD5QLd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2020 PHILADELPHIA: Walmart being looted pic.twitter.com/kufQ7uj2oq — FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) October 28, 2020 More looting unfolding right now in Philadelphia and I have to ask why is it always footlocker getting looted? I mean having brand new sneakers isn’t that important end it definitely won’t help anyone. pic.twitter.com/WSCfee4RNT — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 28, 2020 “Every city, every town, burn the (police) precincts to the ground” BLM chants in the streets of Philadelphia and then Antifa girls hit my camera Saying “you’re not allowed to film protesters” pic.twitter.com/2fwimt1csH — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020 On the ground in Philadelphia for @townhallcom and I surveyed the damage from last night’s riot after police shot Walter Wallace, who was armed with a knife. This is the aftermath of the looting at the Foot Locker. pic.twitter.com/TYFJ7JzWPS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 27, 2020