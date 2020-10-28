Biden ‘jokes’ he’s Kamala’s running mate

Joe Biden bashed President Donald Trump Tuesday as a ‘conman’ who appeals to the worst in Americans. He falsely claimed the president ‘waved the white flag’ in surrendering to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump is putting everything he has into protections, treatments, and a vaccine. He can’t cure the virus China let loose.

The former vice president made his remarks in Warm Springs, Georgia, where he vowed to be the man who will ‘heal this nation.’ This is as a scandal percolates around him, smothered by social media and the MSM.

Biden then traveled to Atlanta for an unannounced drive-in rally in the city in hope of turning the state blue.

As he took the stage he recrafted a long-time Biden joke saying: ‘My name’s Joe Biden. I’m Jill Biden’s husband and I’m Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding, don’t you?’

No, actually we don’t think you’re kidding. You’ll be gone rather quickly and communist Kamala will be president.

Remember these two:

In the first, Kamala’s husband says he’s married to the next President of the United States

Did Kamel’s hubby just tell a group of sheeple he is married to the “next president of the United States?” WTH. Take a listen 👇 He’s nuts or knows something we all suspect: Joe is a shill. pic.twitter.com/nQYu0yeq4c — Myrna 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@indacopa) October 23, 2020

In the next, we hear it’s a Harris-Biden ticket:

Comes one day after thishttps://t.co/HXYCb620l5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020