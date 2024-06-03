Watch the Grilling of Dr. Fauci Over False Testimony Live

M DOWLING
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hearing before the House Oversight Committee is happening now, and you can watch it in the clip below.

To bring you up to date, in an interview with the Subcommittee earlier this year, Fauci admitted that some COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and child masking, were not rooted in science.

Also, the NIH admitted to funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was the likely site of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is not the testimony Dr. Fauci gave to Congress.

Sen. Rand Paul explained the lies Dr. Fauci told to Congress:

The many contradictions:

Watch today’s hearing live:


