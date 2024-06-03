Talk of Nikki Haley Planning a Coup at the RNC Convention

Will Nikki Haley will try to launch a coup at the RNC convention in July? She’s in Israel and looks like a candidate. Why did Nikki Haley stay in the race after consecutive stinging defeats? Politico raised a possible answer in February. The Politico author suggested that she hoped to have enough power at the July RNC Convention to fight for the nomination.

Haley will arrive in Milwaukee with 97 delegates. It gives her some power at the convention, but not much. Most conservatives see her as a phony, and it would make it difficult for Haley to gain any momentum. It’s a long shot if that was or is her goal.

Nikki’s brother Mitti Randhawa is a delegate, and on May 19, he said he plans to write her name in for the nomination to start a battle at the convention. With Trump’s conviction, could it take off? Was he just trying to get her a position in the White House?

Mitti Randhawa posted a photo of Nikki with her brother. The caption read, “Nikki Haley for President” is heading to the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is being held from July 15-18, 2024!

He hasn’t written since. She said she would vote for Donald Trump on May 22nd and then headed off to Israel as the fakest candidate in the Republican race.

The fakest candidate

You’re so damn fake. Cringe loser. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 3, 2024

By May 24th, Trump said, “I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form, absolutely,” Trump said he “appreciated” former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s pledge of support.

“Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts — I appreciated what she said,” Trump responded.

“You know we had a nasty campaign; it was pretty nasty,” he continued. “But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form, absolutely.”

Since Trump’s conviction, Nikki Haley hasn’t said a word. There is no mention of the conviction on her social media accounts. However, she has posted several times about her trip to Israel. She refused to comment to Fox News Digital about Trump’s conviction.

Nikki did warn Donald Trump that he had to win over her supporters.

MITTI’S MOST RECENT POSTS

Are you nervous @LauraLoomer ? There are more ppl writing in @NikkiHaley name on the ballot. ✌❤️ https://t.co/rS1aXNUZjI — Nikki Haley 2024 (@NikkiBeatsTrump) May 20, 2024

I’m writing in Nikki Haley. Join me! — Mitti Randhawa (@MittiRandhawa) May 19, 2024

There are so many ppl writing in @NikkiHaley name on the ballet. It’s not over yet. pic.twitter.com/hVnZcgVpme — Nikki Haley 2024 (@NikkiBeatsTrump) May 20, 2024

The support is real! Nikki Haley for President! Milwaukee, here we come! pic.twitter.com/tXjYKpnLAl — Mitti Randhawa (@MittiRandhawa) May 19, 2024

Related