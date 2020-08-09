Watch this video before November, share it everywhere

This is a powerful video and it could easily be your city and your state. The man who is running for office sounds terrific. It’s hard to get decent people to run for office because of the damage that will be done to their reputations and their families by the cancel culture. Just the same, we’re not posting this as a plug for the candidate, but rather for the new Denver, transformed by Democrats.

If you like what they’re done to the place, vote Democrat in November. They’re a mob of Jacobins. Maybe you like these sorts.

It's Time!! Bring My State Back!! from Mike Lynch on Vimeo.