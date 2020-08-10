Joe Biden feels terrible that Michael Brown was taken from us

Presidential candidate Joe Biden doesn’t remember a lot these days. Democrats have given us a candidate with serious cognitive issues to complete the new Banana Republic they have us living in. The one thing he still does know how to do is spread the dung around.

Biden boldly tweeted, “It’s been six years since Michael Brown’s life was taken in Ferguson — reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing.”

Uncle Joe is perpetuating a lie — and he must know it’s a lie — to further an evil movement to damage the police and whites with the invented problem of ‘systemic racism.’ He’s still the same segregationist he was when he hung with the Dixiecrats to get ahead. He’s exploiting and dividing people he claims to support.

Biden knows full well that the entire Michael Brown ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ ‘crisis’ was a lie. Brown stole cigars, roughed up the store keep, and then beat an officer while trying to take his gun. Then the much larger ‘gentle giant’ charged the smaller officer because he was obviously bigger than he was smart.

Michael Brown was killed because he was engaged in felony assault of a police officer, according to Obama’s own DOJ investigation, and Democrats’ continued pretense that Brown was a martyr is dishonest and disgraceful https://t.co/K4254vqCdK — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 9, 2020

Democrats can do anything and make any lie seem real. Just look at the exaggerated COVID hysteria. We’re not saying COV isn’t serious and we shouldn’t follow the guidelines, we’re saying the Democrats have taken it too far and they like controlling all of us just a bit too much. What happens with the next flu, or some other bug, or some other ‘catastrophe?’

The truth is this is a disease of the aged and the infirm. Everyone else is affected as if it were influenza and children even less so.

Now take the case of the 70-year-old man facing arrest for nothing. If they can put him away, they can do anything. Any excuse for our security and safety appears to work with the unsuspecting American.

In America’s new covid tyranny, a governor could issue an executive order that you must eat vegan as a “health emergency” (heart disease, climate change, take your pick) and if you refused to comply-

imprison you. Sorry, but it’s for your health. https://t.co/V8hSmCEAFA — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 3, 2020