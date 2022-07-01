Watching Congresswoman Liz Cheney Circle the Drain

By Mark Schwendau

Everybody knows Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is a RINO Republican. They know she was one of the 10 Republicans who supported the Democrats in their Russian Collusion Delusion impeachment of President Donald J. Trump not once, but twice. Americans of both Wyoming and the country abroad shook their heads at her rabidness hatred for Trump and pondered aloud, “What is wrong with this woman?!” She seems unhinged and she seems out of touch with her constituents of Wyoming and the Republican Party who put her in office to tow the Republican Party line starting with its leader, Donald J. Trump.

Bill O’Reilly did a segment last fall on his No Spin News which was his take on her hatred for Trump that was worthy of consideration for those of us who forgot about it. O’Reilly played a clip of Cheney on “60 Minutes” talking about Trump and defending herself by saying she voted for 90+ percent of Trump’s policies as she felt it would be good for her state of Wyoming. The segment did not really reveal why she hates Trump other than she said made mention of his character without evidence.

O’Reilly then went on to play a clip of something Trump said about a book her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney came out with earlier

“Liz Cheney’s Hatred For Donald Trump Stems From His Past With Her Father”

Trump is seen on camera on August 21, 2011, stating, “I didn’t like Dick Cheney when he was the vice president. I don’t like him now. And I don’t like people who rat out everybody like he’s doing in the book. I’m sure it will be a best seller, but isn’t it a shame? Here’s the guy that did a rotten job as vice president. Nobody liked him. Tremendous divisiveness. And he is going to make a lot of money on the book. I won’t be reading it.”

The book Trump was referencing was a book in development that would be released in 2012: “In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir” By Dick Cheney

The book did go on to become a #1 seller on several book review lists and generally gets 4 of 5 stars from readers. A recap from the publisher states:

“Dick Cheney served at the highest levels of government and the private sector for more than forty years. He was White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford and was elected six times to the US House of Representatives from Wyoming, eventually becoming the minority whip. He served as Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush, overseeing America’s military during the 1991 Operation Desert Storm. He served as chairman and CEO of a Fortune 100 company, and as the forty-sixth Vice President of the United States, he served two terms under President George W. Bush during the dawn of the Global War on Terror, playing a key role in events that have shaped history.

Liz Cheney served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under President George W. Bush. She also served in the State Department and at the Agency for International Development under President George H.W. Bush. She is an attorney and specialist in US Middle East Policy. She is a national security policy contributor for Fox News and is the founder, along with Vice President Dick Cheney, of the Alliance for a Strong America, a non-profit organization dedicated to education and advocacy on behalf of a strong national defense. She is married to Phil Perry, and they have five children.”

So Cheney now has a serious contender in the August 16 Wyoming Primary election threatening to unseat her from her Congressional House seat, Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman.

A recent news report by the Daily Mail said, “Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep’s party’s voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat”.

So what is Liz Cheney going to do about it?

Last week, Wyoming Democrats received mail from Cheney’s campaign with instructions on how to change their party affiliation to vote for her as a Republican. Cheney’s campaign website even has a link to a form for changing parties.

Recruiting Democratic support has been a sensitive topic for Cheney since she voted to impeach former President Donald J. Trump not once, but twice. Both times it was for what Trump termed the “Russian Collusion Delusion” which should have found many House and Senate Democrats impeached themselves but Cheney didn’t want to go there.

Apparently, Cheney has a strategy recruiting Democrats to her fight that could undermine the efforts of a Trump-endorsed candidate like Hageman. Democrats and independents can change party affiliation by mail up to 14 days before the primary, or they can do so at the polls on Election Day.

In February Cheney dismissed the possibility that she would make a concerted effort to reach out to Democrats asking them to change parties ahead of the primary.

“That is not something that I have contemplated, that I have organized or that I will organize,” Ms. Cheney told The New York Times then, adding she would “work hard for every single vote.”

Her spokesman, Jeremy Adler, seemed to be running cover for Cheney when he responded to this effort saying Cheney was “proud to represent all Wyomingites and is working hard to earn every vote.”

Hageman’s campaign was quick to call out Cheney’s attempt to recruit Democrats as a political flip-flop.

“Liz Cheney told The New York Times that she wouldn’t be encouraging Democrats to raid the Republican primary, but I guess the drive to hold onto power is just too strong for her to keep her word,” said Carly Miller, Hageman’s campaign manager. “What Cheney doesn’t understand is that Democrats will drop her like a bad habit after she’s no longer useful to them on the Jan. 6 committee.”

Ms. Cheney’s tenure on the committee investigating the Capitol attack was a major topic of conversation at the Wyoming Democratic Party’s convention this month in Rock Springs, Mr. Barbuto said. He characterized Democrats as appreciative of her service on the committee, but said that they would not forget that “she still has a voting record that was, 97 percent of the time, with Donald Trump while he was in office.”

Joseph Barbuto, the chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party, said he does see more Democrats switching parties this year than in past years, but predicted it would not be enough to help Cheney survive the anger of the state’s Republican primary voters. “Even if every Democrat in the state switched over,” he said, “I don’t think it’d be enough to help her.”

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office shows data that between January and June, the number of registered Republicans in Wyoming increased by 1,689, while the number of Democrats and unaffiliated voters dropped by a total of 1,303. Wyoming has more than four times as many registered Republicans as Democrats in the state.

So what does a Trump endorsement of Harriet Hageman mean to Liz Cheney?

Some 95 Trump-endorsed candidates have won out of 121 Congressional endorsements which means his support is running over three-quarters of the time.

And why does the American public hate Liz Cheney so much?

Here would be just one good example:

Recently Cheney did a presentation to the January 6 Unselect Insurrection committee whereby she preceded to lecture on how Trump should have told his supporters to go home that day. She then turns around and reads a Trump Tweet but stops before the last two sentences as it blows up her entire lecture narrative immediately previous!

HYPOCRITICAL, BUT HILARIOUS!

“Liz Cheney reads Trump’s tweet from Jan. 6th at the first committee hearing & left out the ending of the tweet where Trump told everyone to go home in peace”

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

