Waukesha Terrorist Feels Like a “Monster, Dehumanized”

















Darrell Brooks Jr. murdered six people, one an 8-year old child and five adults, and injured another 62 by running over or into them in a fit of rage.

His social media reveals his anti-Semitic, anti-white, black supremacist views.

He told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he feels “dehumanized.”

“I just feel like I’m being monster – demonized,” Brooks, 39, said during a brief video visit in Waukesha County Jail.

Unfortunately, he is a terrorist.

The two Fox reporters were the only visitors he has had. Brooks appeared calm, lucid and took time to answer each question – even repeating reporters’ questions and answers at times.

Not even his mother has dropped by, he said.

HIS MOTHER THINKS THE SYSTEM FAILED HIM

Earlier in the day, she released a statement on behalf of the family decrying Wisconsin’s criminal justice system for failing her son, a longtime felon with a 50-page rap sheet detailing domestic violence, firearms, drugs, and other convictions in Wisconsin, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

That is an odd thing to say since she’s the one who bailed him out days before he mowed down children and adults at a Christmas parade.

According to published reports, Woods sent a letter to some media outlets asking for space while also giving her condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Woods expressed sadness, saying her family’s hearts are “torn to pieces” over what happened. She said her son suffered from mental illness all his life. Woods went on to say the system is broken. She said she is not making excuses, but her family believes what happened was a result of her son “not having the help and resources he needed.”

Wood did not address the low bail amount, the extent of his previous crimes, or Brooks driving her vehicle with a suspended license.

BROOKS HAS NO ONE TO BLAME BUT HIMSELF

Brooks is also a registered child sex offender in Nevada and served time in Georgia for beating his ex, records show.

Still, Brooks said he was “very” close with his mother. He hasn’t spoken to any family since the parade attack but they talked earlier that day, he said. He said he was no longer staying at the address listed in city records as being his residence.

After a few minutes of conversation, shortly after he learned his mother had released a statement on his mental health, Brooks put down the phone and rose from his chair. Two flanking corrections officers shielded him from view, but he sounded like he was crying.

He sobbed in court too when he was told he facing life imprisonment.

