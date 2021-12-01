Justice Thomas Speaks for the 1st Time in a Decade at Abortion Hearing

















After listening to the arguments today, it seems the vote in the Mississippi pro-life case limiting abortion to 15 weeks might depend on how Amy Coney Barrett votes.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett expressed skepticism of Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion and prohibited laws that pose an “undue burden” on people seeking abortions.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued the Supreme Court should return the issue of abortion to the states, which would mean overruling Roe. “The Constitution is neither pro-life nor pro-choice,” he said, adding that the Court should “return to a position of neutrality.”

Obviously, there is no real way to know how they will vote. The Justices often surprise us and play Devil’s Advocate with questions.

Democrats believe there is a constitutional right to abortion. Most Republicans believe it’s a state issue. Justices Thomas and Alito appear to be reliable conservative votes on the issue.

JUSTICE THOMAS SPEAKS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS

Justice Thomas hasn’t answered a question during the proceedings for ten years, but he broke his silence this week to ask one question.

“Does a mother have a right to ingest drugs and harm a pre-viable baby? Can the state bring child neglect charges against the mother?” he asked.

The attorney representing Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the organization attempting to overturn the law, had this to say:

“That’s not what this case is about, but a woman has a right to make choices about her body.” [Not if it concerns vaccines, just if it means killing the unborn.]

As far as viable, a 21-week baby was born several months ago and is thriving.

In 2019, Justice Thomas wrote a scathing opinion about the court’s refusal to hear an Alabama case banning gruesome partial-birth abortions. “The notion that anything in the Constitution prevents States from passing laws prohibiting the dismembering of a living child is implausible,” Thomas wrote.

“This case serves as a stark reminder that our abortion jurisprudence has spiraled out of control,” he further wrote.

IF SCOTUS FINDS FOR MISSISSIPPI

If this case finds for Mississippi, about 22 to 26 states would pass laws to limit abortion.

The three liberal justices vigorously defended Roe and questioned Mississippi’s arguments for doing away with the precedent.

Chief Justice John Roberts, typically might push for a middle ground that would allow states to prohibit abortions before viability but not get rid of the Court’s precedent altogether. He asserted that Mississippi’s law does not represent a “dramatic departure” from viability. “Why is 15 weeks not enough time?” Roberts asked during the arguments.

Sen. Shaheen (D-NH) said there will be a “revolution” if Roe is overturned or limited. She was obviously trying to intimidate the Justices. There will be screams to stack the court or something along those lines. Perhaps they will send their Brownshirts out to burn things down.

Democrat women are demanding their right to kill the unborn since it’s their body, although it’s not our body when it comes to experimental vaccines.

EXTREME LAWS FOR KILLING THE UNBORN

Communist Pramila said she is one of four women in the country who has had abortions. We definitely don’t want too many Pramilas. However, killing life is killing and the United States has the most extreme abortion law in the world.

The only countries in the world that allow abortions at any time for any reason are the US, China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, Netherlands.

The US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme.

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

