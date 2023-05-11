“We Are Broken Arrow!” Cartel War on the Pharr-Reynosa Bridge

There are reports of heavy gunfire on the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge today. The bridge is a major crossing point between the United States and Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The deadly shootout between the cartels and the Mexican police left multiple people injured. There are early reports that three have died.

The cartel war is on our border. These are the people pouring into our country. The border is a war zone under the control of the cartels. Biden and his Progressives are responsible.

Rep. Chip Roy said, “As one DPS agent told me – we’re at “Broken Arrow.” Congress must demand the President act – immediately.”

These cartel monsters sell children into the sex trade and kill Americans with fentanyl. We now have this here in this country. This is the fault of the progressive administration.

It’s too early to know exactly what happened, but we know that Biden must act and close the border tonight. He won’t because he has favored the cartels all along.

Can you imagine the danger all these people on the border while the DC idiots go to dinner and cocktails?

This is the beginning of the Hellfire brought to you by progressives.

🚨#BREAKING: Heavy gunfire erupts at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on the U.S.-Mexico border 📌#Pharr | #Texas Currently the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, a key border crossing linking Texas and Mexico, is experiencing a substantial outburst of gunfire, leading… pic.twitter.com/PMWVmRg4pZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 10, 2023

🚨 JUST IN: Photos of the aftermath of the shootout between a cartel and Mexican troops at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge at the U.S./Mexico border. The shootout occurred earlier today and greatly contributed to today’s chaos at the border. pic.twitter.com/u742BKn2XU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 10, 2023

BREAKING VIDEO: Gunfire moment captured at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge connecting Texas and Tamaulipas, US-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/WBS5BcFn8I — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 10, 2023

