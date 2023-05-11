Donald Trump ‘s a Beast at CNN’s Townhall

Host Kaitlin Collins did her best not to let Trump answer questions. She rigged the questions as much as possible during the town hall, but Trump was ready for her. We have a few clips and the full debate.

Some people will say this was a catastrophe and others will say he was terrific. Just watch and decide for yourself.

This one is funny:

Former President Trump responds to jury verdict in E Jean Carroll defamation suit. “I never met this woman. I never saw this woman.” pic.twitter.com/E78uRYlAt8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 11, 2023

BREAKING: Horrible interview by @kaitlancollins of@CNN. She won’t even allow @realDonaldTrump to talk, broke all the ethics of journalism. Trump called her Nasty. WATCH pic.twitter.com/XayjZNeMbb — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 11, 2023

The CNN Townhall audience applauded when President Trump said he’ll pardon most of the January 6th prisoners. That sound you hear is heads exploding at the CNN offices. Harder to lie to people when people can hear the audience. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼pic.twitter.com/sWEFjJWUgx — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 11, 2023

President Trump disproves the CNN lie right on stage. Pulls out the receipts! This man is unstoppable!pic.twitter.com/xds4T1nxxN — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 11, 2023

Kaitlan Collins: Do you want Ukraine to win this war? Trump: “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing, I want everybody to stop dying”#CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/0FownElJbJ — Top Secret (@ICU1010) May 11, 2023

TRUMP: “Why is it that Biden had nine boxes in Chinatown? And he gets a lot of money from China.” pic.twitter.com/QcP310SXvC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2023

Watch the full townhall:



