We Can’t Get the Truth from the Media But We Do Get Hate

















As soon as Darrell Brooks ran over dozens of white people 23 miles from Kenosha, it seemed that it was likely retaliation for the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. When you look through Brooks’ social media feed, it seems even more possible, but you won’t hear anything like that from the media.

The media is making excuses for Brooks’ crime, claiming he was running from another crime, when it’s clear that he deliberately mowed these people down. He killed five, injured 48, including 18 childlren and at least 6 children are in critical condition. The media is already downplaying the crime. Reuters calls it the “parade incident.”

The lies about the Rittenhouse case from day one were appalling. The Left planned to demonize Rittenhouse as a white supremacist and then have him go to prison for life to prove white supremacy is a problem, to damage the concept of self-defense and trash guns.

They said he traveled across state lines with a rifle and he did not. He also had roots in Kenosha, worked there, his father and other family members live there, and it’s only 15 miles from his mother’s home where he was living. The media lied and said he was an outsider.

CBS Face the Nation finally corrected their lie about Rittenhouse traveling across state lines. Maybe they heard about the lawsuits Kyle Rittenhouse plans to file. CNN is gradually wiping the articles. However, much of the media are doubling down on nasty lies, especially MSNBC.

The Democrat media claimed he unlawfully carried a gun. That wasn’t true, but one of those radicals he shot was in possession of an unlicensed gun he aimed at Kyle’s head before he was shot.

The media lied and said he attacked first when he only responded to attempts to kill him. Best yet was the claim he was a white supremacist and tied to a militia group. Both were lies.

Many outlets suggested he shot black men and kept saying it was a Black Lives Matter “protest.” The men at Kenosha were communist rioters. In fact, Rittenhouse supports Black Lives Matter.

Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, his hometown, to protect businesses. White Antifa-tied radicals attacked him. They were the outsiders intending to burn down businesses and stir riots.

Rittenhouse was putting out fires the night he shot three men attacking him, killing two. He had the right to be there. The prosecution’s own witnesses proved self-defense. The prosecution behaved badly, suborning perjury, lying, not giving exculpatory evidence to the defense, and more.

CNN and MSNBC, and other outlets, continually misportrayed the trial to fuel hate and riots. People on social media sincerely believed Rittenhouse killed black people. There was one black criminal who kicked Kyle in the head, but that was it.

The media is pushing hate. People hired on these channels are paid a lot of money to promote hatred and fan racial flames. Take Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, Don Lemon – they’re fact-adverse and rile up the masses.

They serve as an arm of the Democrat Party so there’s that, but the irresponsible, deceitful reporting is seriously harming America.

Most of the hate comes from the media, including the NY Times, CBS, NBC, ABC, and so many others.

Why does the media want us to hate each other? Are they looking for a race war? They certainly aren’t looking for truth, peace, or a better USA.

Just look at these wretched hate-filled creatures. They’re despicable:

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross calls Kyle Rittenhouse “little murderous white supremacist” Her guest then goes on a racist rant about white people being in favor of violence pic.twitter.com/6Vxw0sx6lG — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 21, 2021

Joy Reid claims that the 2 people killed by Rittenhouse were Jewish. There’s zero evidence of that. They’re so desperate to make this racial, but they can’tpic.twitter.com/BW1ivWQbla — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 21, 2021

