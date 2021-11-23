In Aussie’s NT, Army’s Forcing COV-Infected People Into Quarantine Camps

















Rising COVID Totalitarianism Throughout the Western World

The West is being forced into resembling the Chinese Communist dictators and they don’t care what the people want. They plan to build back better is some new form of totalitarianism. For example, in Australia’s Northern Territory, the army is forcing people infected with COV into quarantine camps.

In Australia’s Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has announced the Australian Defense Force (ADF) – their army – will force COVID positive cases into quarantine camps in Howard Springs.

Two communities — Binjari and Rockhole –were immediately placed into hard lockdown after only nine cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the region. The Chief Minister claims he has to do it to protect the aborigine community.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner is a totalitarian. Watch:

Brisbane is rising up.

Glasgow is fed up.

Slovenians can’t even get gas if they haven’t gotten the jab:

Slovenia: Drivers must present COVID certificate in order to refuel cars https://t.co/ismQT2lWEm — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 16, 2021

Italy

Massive protests in Italy🇮🇹 Thousands filled Circus Maximus in Rome to protest for freedom yesterday. Italian media claimed this was 3000 people… HAHAHAHA. pic.twitter.com/B5pXK93qTs — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 21, 2021

NYT today – “Protests in Italy fizzle.” Italians respond – “We will never give up! We will never give up!” pic.twitter.com/58lA06FQ69 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 21, 2021

Belgium

New Zealand

Another weekend protest in New Zealand to end their Prime Minster’s insane COVID laws. pic.twitter.com/HPM33VkX0U — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 20, 2021

Austria

Austria’s lockdown of the unvaXXXed isn’t going so well. pic.twitter.com/lZMfgahrct — 4Patrick (@4Patrick7) November 18, 2021

France

BRAVO TO THE FRENCH PROTESTERS FOR PROTESTING IN FRONT OF THE AUSTRIAN EMBASSIES‼️‼️👍👍👍👏👏👏 PROTEST IN FRONT OF THESE EMBASSIES AS WELL: CZECH REPUBLIC, GERMANY, UK, NEW ZEALAND and AUSTRALIA‼️‼️‼️ 👇 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/4SD8QfbtkV — Midas Touch G (@midastouchg) November 20, 2021

Huge anti lockdown / vaccine passport / mandates protests: – France🇫🇷

– Switzerland🇨🇭

– Italy🇮🇹

– Austria🇦🇹

– Germany🇩🇪

– Netherlands🇳🇱

– Canada🇨🇦

– USA🇺🇸

– Belgium🇧🇪

– Australia🇦🇺

– Czech Rep🇨🇿

– New Zealand🇳🇿 And many others.

Which the media ignores.pic.twitter.com/JHdv2XY6m0 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 20, 2021

