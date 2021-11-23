In Aussie’s NT, Army’s Forcing COV-Infected People Into Quarantine Camps

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Rising COVID Totalitarianism Throughout the Western World
The West is being forced into resembling the Chinese Communist dictators and they don’t care what the people want. They plan to build back better is some new form of totalitarianism. For example, in Australia’s Northern Territory, the army is forcing people infected with COV into quarantine camps.

In Australia’s Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has announced the Australian Defense Force (ADF) – their army – will force COVID positive cases into quarantine camps in Howard Springs.

Two communities — Binjari and Rockhole –were immediately placed into hard lockdown after only nine cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the region.  The Chief Minister claims he has to do it to protect the aborigine community.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner is a totalitarian. Watch:

Brisbane is rising up.

Glasgow is fed up.

Slovenians can’t even get gas if they haven’t gotten the jab:

Italy

Belgium

New Zealand

Austria

France


  2. These things happen when the guns are confiscated.
    Coming soon to an egalitarian sewer pipe near you (?)

