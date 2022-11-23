“We Don’t Have to Tolerate Pedophilia” Because a Loon “Shot Up a Gay Bar”

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

On his show this week, Tucker Carlson openly and freely talked about the perverted elite who think the sexualization of small children is clever. He began by discussing Jeffrey Epstein and then went on to Balenciaga and their kiddie porn ad.

Almost no one was outraged or concerned about the ad. Balenciaga spoke publicly briefly. They said they’d punish the photographer who simply shot the photos. The ad was pulled, and that was the end of that.

Tucker’s concern is that sexualizing children is now acceptable and is incorporated into the LGBTQIA+Pride ideology.

If you don’t go along, you’re defaming people.

There’s more in the clip, but most shockingly, he came up with evidence that pedophilia is becoming acceptable. If you complain about the sexualization of children, you will be punished. If you disagree, you are far-right and an anti-trans activist.

A former NSA analyst Frank Figulizzi told MSNBC host Stephen Hayes that people who complain should “face civil consequences” from the victims.

If you complain about the sexualization of children, you should go on trial for it.

This is sick stuff.

Watch:

We get banned for saying they’re groomers, but they’re groomers.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments