Klaus Schwab Sees CCP as a “Role Model,” Wants Their “Strong Voice”

Everyone’s favorite Bond villain, Prof. Klaus Schwab, says that now that “the base has been formed, we have to go one step further. “We have to restructure the world. It’s a systemic transformation of the world,” and we have to decide how this will look. He sees totalitarian China as a “role model,” and hopes to hear their “strong voice in Davos.”

According to Schwab, everybody agrees!

The “everyone” who agrees are his elite World Economic Forum members. They have decided, without our votes, to transform the world. With the US supporting it, they have tremendous power.

“Now, the base has been formed, but we have to go one step further. We have to have a strategic mood. We have to construct the world of tomorrow. It’s a systemic transformation of the world. So we have to define how the world should look like, and which we want to come out of this transformation period,” Schwab stated matter-of-factly.

Schwab also said he believes that China is a “role model for many countries” for its “tremendous achievements.” [Stealing US technology so successfully with little resistance is quite amazing.]

“I respect China’s achievements which are tremendous over the last 40 years. I think it’s a role model for many countries. But I think also we should leave it to each country to make its own decision about what system it wants to adopt. And I think we should be very careful in imposing systems. But the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries,” Schwab said.

“I look very much forward to have a strong Chinese voice in Davos to explain even better to the world what it means to see the Party Congress which lay down the principles of the policy, what it really means for global collaboration and for global development,” he continued.

At the same time, the WHO is planning a medical dictatorship.

Watch:

Additionally, the US under the Biden regime supports the totalitarian vaccine passport.

The US also supports reparations for the climate to be paid by the US to thugs in Third World countries who will not be held accountable for how they spend the funds.

