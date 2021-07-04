We might have the name of the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt



















The House Sgt. at Arms possibly released the name of the killer of Ashli Babbitt on January 6th. We don’t know who first came up with this clip in which the officer’s name was seemingly mentioned.

His name has come up several times on social media since January 6th.

Timothy Blodgett, in an exchange with Rep. Herrera-Buetler during a hearing on Jan. 6 casually dropped the name, Officer Byrd, as an officer at the door when Mrs. Babbitt was shot. Lt. Byrd appears to be the Commander of the House chambers.

Sergeant At Arms, Timothy Blodgett goofed in a hearing and confirms Lieutenant Mike Byrd killed Ashli Babbitt. He also claims his Sergeant at Arms employee rendered aid, he is lying. His employee touched her once, watched her bleed out, then contaminated the crime scene. https://t.co/M8uCWRKkfQ pic.twitter.com/lHxIfN0tz6 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 3, 2021

Officer Byrd’s name was unearthed recently with a Roll Call report from 2019. Officer Byrd had left his service weapon in a bathroom. In 2019, and probably still, Officer Michael Byrd was the commander of the House Chambers section of the Capitol Police.

People might be jumping to conclusions on this, but this is Officer Michael Byrd:

Meet Ashli Babbitt’s killer…

USCP Lieutenant, Michael Byrd

Commander of the House Chamber. Can someone please let 45 know? He’s asking. 💁🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lPLkerq6zn — Bubble Covfefe (@BubbleCovfefe) July 2, 2021

The shooting of the unarmed Mrs. Babbitt:

Black officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt, unarmed white female, will not be charged with any crime

The MSM won’t even print his name. His name is Michael Leroy Byrd. 🔥Why No Charges🔥 pic.twitter.com/KYN8B3erm6 — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) June 26, 2021

