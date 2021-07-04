Joe Biden buys ice cream in a befuddled state, media saves him



















It is alarming to have a President of the United States barely cognizant of events, struggling for words and understanding, and only able to handle questions on the most basic, superficial level.

On his trip to an ice cream shop, he was asked about the latest cyber attack, possibly by the Russians.

Biden, whose processing is very slow, tried to answer the question but appeared out of it. He was confused and slurred his words.

Joe dug into his jacket and pulled out a card that he appeared to use for clues as to what he might say.

Biden gets asked about Russia……he can’t manage an answer without pulling out a flashcard. This is frightening. pic.twitter.com/hw1JjhpMts — Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) July 3, 2021

This is how the media makes him look good:

It’s very subtle, but if you have a trained eye, a thorough understanding of the literature, and an academic background in media ecology, you can detect a slight difference in the way that the media covered the previous president and this one. https://t.co/924rOTxCA6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 4, 2021

Related

















