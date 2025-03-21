We Were About to Send $52M to the WEF, the Richest People on the Planet

Our government was sending tens of millions of dollars to the wealthiest people on the planet who are trying to transform our Western governments into a feudalistic New World Order.

Elon Musk stopped a $52 million payment to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Money earned by our working people like farmers, soldiers, truck drivers, police, firefighters, nurses, teachers, even engineers, was going to these billionaires who see those very people as the useless people.

Elon confirms that DOGE blocked a $52 million payment from going to the WEF pic.twitter.com/3rXqimAjrU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

The WEF Philosopher Yuval Harari

Harrari has jumped into the overpopulation scare and asked, “What do we need so many humans for?”

“The biggest question is maybe in economics and politics of the coming decades,” he predicts, “will be what to do with all these useless people.”

He said that technology will ensure that everyone is fed, so “food is not the problem.”

“The problem is more boredom, and what to do with them, and how will they find some sense of meaning in life, when they are basically meaningless, worthless.” He thinks drugs and computer games could entertain “useless” people’s brains. There’s really no other use for these useless humans.

Harari says we have the technology to hack brains to give elites the “power to re-engineer the future itself.” Humans are “hackable animals” and don’t have souls. [Elites are busy trying to push war with nuclear nations and get us blown up.] He loves digital implants, as you can imagine. According to him, everything will go digital, and we will agree to be surveilled digitally all the time. Surveillance needs to go “under the skin” so governments can know what is happening and control it.

via Brighton: About a third of the way through, a narrator goes to his views.

“Humans are good for nothing.”

