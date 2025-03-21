The Case Against LBJ in the Death of JFK

Caveat: We aren’t saying who is guilty or not. People should draw their own conclusions.

Republican strategist Roger Stone has long suspected LBJ had a role in the murder of President John F. Kennedy.

Stone wrote the book about LBJ’s potential involvement and notes that the CIA lied about how much they knew about Lee Harvey Oswald.

Why didn’t Lee Harvey Oswald have nitrates – powder burns – on his hands or clothing? That is inconsistent with shooting a World War II vintage $26 Italian army carbine.

The Dallas Police Department examination indicated Lee Harvey Oswald, whom the Warren Commission alleges fired a $26 WWII-vintage Italian carbine, had no powder burns on his chest, arms, or hands.

LBJ was facing two scandals at the time—the Bobby Baker and Billy Sols Estes scandals. He had already been told he would not be on the 1964 ticket and faced prosecution.

He persuaded JFK to go to Dallas and convinced him to go through Daley Plaza, which was contraindicated. In some interviews, Stone said that Lee Harvey Oswald was an informant for the CIA, and they taught him to speak Russian.

Stone also thinks Big Oil (George Bush), Israel, and the Mafia (Jack Ruby) knew about it.

JFK was also fighting with the state of Israel over the nuclear bomb. He didn’t want them to have one, but LBJ did.

Many suggested that LBJ did not have to take the oath on the plane carrying JFK’s body and his widow, who was still wearing the suit she wore when her husband was assassinated, still soaked with her husband’s blood.

After he took the oath, LBJ smiled, as did Lady Bird.


