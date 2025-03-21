The Case Against LBJ in the Death of JFK

Caveat: We aren’t saying who is guilty or not. People should draw their own conclusions.

Republican strategist Roger Stone has long suspected LBJ had a role in the murder of President John F. Kennedy.

Stone wrote the book about LBJ’s potential involvement and notes that the CIA lied about how much they knew about Lee Harvey Oswald.

Why didn’t Lee Harvey Oswald have nitrates – powder burns – on his hands or clothing? That is inconsistent with shooting a World War II vintage $26 Italian army carbine.

The Dallas Police Department examination indicated Lee Harvey Oswald, whom the Warren Commission alleges fired a $26 WWII-vintage Italian carbine, had no powder burns on his chest, arms, or hands.

LBJ was facing two scandals at the time—the Bobby Baker and Billy Sols Estes scandals. He had already been told he would not be on the 1964 ticket and faced prosecution.

He persuaded JFK to go to Dallas and convinced him to go through Daley Plaza, which was contraindicated. In some interviews, Stone said that Lee Harvey Oswald was an informant for the CIA, and they taught him to speak Russian.

Stone also thinks Big Oil (George Bush), Israel, and the Mafia (Jack Ruby) knew about it.

President Nixon told me that the Warren Commission was “the biggest goddamn hoax in American history.” He also told me, “Lyndon Johnson and I both wanted to be president—the difference was, I wasn’t willing to kill for it.” pic.twitter.com/MP8RMwiNCs — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 19, 2025

INDISPUTABLE: For 30 years, President George H. W. Bush insisted that he could not remember where he was on the day JFK was shot and killed. In fact, Bush was in Dallas, TX, in the morning and Tyler, TX, at lunchtime, returning to Dallas in the evening. Bush called the FBI… pic.twitter.com/JwVeshuiTI — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 19, 2025

This explains the animus between the CIA and JFK! Over this, Kennedy famously said, “I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind.” pic.twitter.com/6oGTfxX7L3 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 18, 2025

JFK was also fighting with the state of Israel over the nuclear bomb. He didn’t want them to have one, but LBJ did.

Many suggested that LBJ did not have to take the oath on the plane carrying JFK’s body and his widow, who was still wearing the suit she wore when her husband was assassinated, still soaked with her husband’s blood.

After he took the oath, LBJ smiled, as did Lady Bird.

