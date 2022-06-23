Weaponized DOJ Conducts Multiple Raids of GOP and Trump Staffers

This article was updated to include information reported by The Post Millennial.

While the GOP is busy passing a bad gun law and pouring money into our 51st state – Ukraine, the corrupt DOJ is raiding Trump officials’ homes or ordering them to hand over documents.

The Feds raided the home of a former Trump DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark, according to Fox News. An official with the US Attorney’s Office in DC only confirmed to Fox News that there was law enforcement activity in the area of Clark’s home in Lorton, Virginia.

Since then, the AP confirmed it.

They took his devices.

The Clark name is on the J6 committee roster. The committee subpoenaed him in October, but he didn’t answer their questions. They savaged him, trying to destroy his reputation.

Clark was acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division during Trump’s final months in office. According to NBC News, Clark believes the 2020 election was stolen.

Clark met directly with then-President Trump about it, avoiding traditional channels.

MULTIPLE RAIDS IN MULTIPLE CITIES

“Sources close to the investigation exclusively tell The Post Millennial that the raid is part of the Biden DOJ’s probe into the “alternate electors” slated by multiple states in the aftermath of the 2020 election. According to the sources, the investigation is being run by US Attorneys out of Main Justice in Washington, DC. A grand jury has been empaneled.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel had to give a deposition. She stated that she had spoken to Donald Trump about the need to make sure that alternate electors were in place should the results of recounts in battleground states lead to a win for his campaign. Trump and his team pursued every avenue to ensure that the results of the election were accurate.

The DOJ recently demanded records from Georgia Republicans.

On Wednesday, FBI agents served a search warrant for the GOP chairman in Nevada, Michael McDonald, for having created an unofficial slate of electors as the recount in that state continued, contested, after the 2020 presidential election. A search warrant was also issued for James DeGraffenreid, GOP party secretary for Nevada.

Thomas Lane, a Trump campaign official who served in Arizona and New Mexico, and Georgia GOP official Brad Carver are subpoenaed. David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair, and Shawn Flynn, of Michigan, also received subpoenas, according to The New York Times. However, in the Michigan subpoenas, it was “not immediately clear whether that activity was related to a federal probe or a state-level criminal inquiry,” according to the Washington Post.

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” ~ Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe. He bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.

This Is Ongoing Harassment and Terror

They previously raided the homes of James O’Keefe and Peter Navarro. They put Navarro in leg irons.

This “Justice” Department cares nothing about the rule of law.

The GOP leadership can’t see, hear, or speak to what is going on for whatever reason. How can I say this without sounding crazy? I believe our beloved country and capitalism are under an ongoing, wide-ranging onslaught from radical communist-globalist traitors who want to destroy the USA as we know it.

The @January6thCmte in coordination with the DOJ RAIDED the home of @JeffClarkUS. Jeff was the only one at Trump DOJ who was willing to investigate fraud. I discussed why I support Jeff on @TuckerCarlson back in January Please join me in supporting Jeff: https://t.co/VObWj00rma pic.twitter.com/kP18whgYvb — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) June 23, 2022

When you donate, GiveSendGo sends a Bible verse. They sent this one: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” Proverbs 11:25

Mr. Clark has four children and these vipers don’t care who they destroy.

MCCONNELL KNOWS HE’S A GOOD GUY

Since he knows he’s a good guy, why doesn’t he speak up now?

Here is Mitch McConnell saying what everyone knows about @JeffClarkUS — that he’s a supremely capable lawyer. The J6 Committee should be ashamed of its attacks on Clark. pic.twitter.com/8KvlGqPaEm — J6 Facts (@J6Facts) June 23, 2022

