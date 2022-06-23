Biden’s DOJ Appears Poised to Cut Off Funding for Some J6 Defendants

It is bad enough that the Justice Department is detaining some J6 defendants in a DC prison without charges or bail, but now they appear poised to cut off funding for legal assistance to some J6 defendants.

The “Justice Department is asking a federal judge to probe possible financial relationships between members of the Oath Keepers accused of trying to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president and a nonprofit entity run by former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell that spread false election claims,” The Washington Post reports.

“The government is … protecting the record by involving the Court in the process of addressing a potential conflict before it undermines a proceeding and a defendant’s right to competent and conflict-free representation,” prosecutors wrote Wednesday.

This is an “unusual request” as the Post states. It comes after media reports that the Powell nonprofit, Defending the Republic, used some of the millions of dollars it has raised to pay legal fees for Oath Keepers members facing trial.

Far-Left publications BuzzFeed and [Soros-funded] Mother Jones named the defendants who are allegedly receiving funds for their defense.

According to BuzzFeed and Mother Jones articles cited in the filing, four defendants have taken funds from Powell’s organization. Reportedly, the defendants are Stewart Rhodes, the group’s founder, Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, FL, Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, FL, and William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee, FL.

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” ~ Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe. He bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent.

All four are charged with the crime of obstructing Congress. Two of the men, including Rhodes, are charged with seditious conspiracy.

The Legal Information Institute defines “seditious conspiracy”:

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

They were unarmed. Rhodes never even went inside the Capitol.

The Biden DOJ plans to convict them and send them away for 20 years. If they do, history books will record their phony “insurrection” as legitimate. In the least, they want the defendants to implicate others.

According to the Post:

U.S. prosecutors asked the trial judge to ensure, in private if necessary, that counsel is complying with legal ethics that bar outside funding for legal defense unless the client gives informed consent. The rules prohibit attorneys from sharing confidential client information with outsiders except under certain circumstances. The government also is asking the judge to ensure that the involvement of Powell’s group results in “no interference with the lawyer’s independence … or with the client-lawyer relationship.”

According to the Post, prosecutors are afraid Powell’s group is discouraging plea deals and the DOJ won’t get cooperating witnesses.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia also is investigating Defending the Republic’s financial records, the Post says.

