WEF Has a Plan to Control All We Buy, Eat, Do, and Where We Do It

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has a plan to impose a carbon allowance that will control what you buy, eat, do, and where you to. It is outlined in an article we already discussed, ‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities.

It needs to be re-stated.

THE GUISE OF SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The piece began by expressing how easy it was to get the world to submit to their view of “social responsibility” [using COVID] – they just had to nudge [strike fear in] people to get it done.

“A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations, and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health.

Klaus Schwab’s WEF claimed that ready acceptance “demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.”

They didn’t mention that social responsibility is adherence to their views and mandates.

THE WEF CAN QUANTIFY AND TRACK YOUR CARBON USAGE

It went from there to the power of new technology to quantify and track each person’s carbon emissions.

“Fourth Industrial Revolution technology breakthroughs – Advances in emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and digitization can enable tracking personal carbon emissions.

The author mentions smartphone apps and passports.

“There is a significant number of programs and applications enabling citizens to contribute towards carbon emissions by providing them in-depth awareness on the choices of personal carbon for food, transport, home energy, and lifestyle choices.”

You will want to obey!

HOW IT WORKS

The third development is raising awareness and ownership of nature and the environment. They have people terrified people of the so-called climate crisis. They are successful in that.

In the end, they want obedient peasants.

The author noted three trends they will build on to “shape the movement” [and social engineer the future].

SPECIFICALLY…

Economic Behavior: They will keep raising the prices until you eat bugs or weeds or just less, heat and air condition homes less, and stop traveling in cars. It does put the severe attacks on farmers in perspective. If they have us all in electric cars, they can control all our driving with a switch.

Cognitive Awareness: The peasants will monitor their personal “carbon footprints.” Reducing our footprint will cover “choices of personal carbon for food, transport, home energy, and lifestyle choices.”

Social Norms: Everyone gets fixed allowances of a “fair share” and “acceptable levels” of personal emissions. The elites will decide on our fair share.

This is your future.

