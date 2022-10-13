WEF Has a Plan to Control All We Buy, Eat, Do, and Where We Do It

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has a plan to impose a carbon allowance that will control what you buy, eat, do, and where you to. It is outlined in an article we already discussed, ‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities.
It needs to be re-stated.
THE GUISE OF SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
The piece began by expressing how easy it was to get the world to submit to their view of “social responsibility” [using COVID] – they just had to nudge [strike fear in] people to get it done.
“A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations, and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health.
Klaus Schwab’s WEF claimed that ready acceptance “demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.”
They didn’t mention that social responsibility is adherence to their views and mandates.
THE WEF CAN QUANTIFY AND TRACK YOUR CARBON USAGE
It went from there to the power of new technology to quantify and track each person’s carbon emissions.
“Fourth Industrial Revolution technology breakthroughs – Advances in emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and digitization can enable tracking personal carbon emissions.
The author mentions smartphone apps and passports.
“There is a significant number of programs and applications enabling citizens to contribute towards carbon emissions by providing them in-depth awareness on the choices of personal carbon for food, transport, home energy, and lifestyle choices.”
You will want to obey!
HOW IT WORKS
The third development is raising awareness and ownership of nature and the environment. They have people terrified people of the so-called climate crisis. They are successful in that.
In the end, they want obedient peasants.
The author noted three trends they will build on to “shape the movement” [and social engineer the future].
SPECIFICALLY…
Economic Behavior: They will keep raising the prices until you eat bugs or weeds or just less, heat and air condition homes less, and stop traveling in cars. It does put the severe attacks on farmers in perspective. If they have us all in electric cars, they can control all our driving with a switch.
Cognitive Awareness: The peasants will monitor their personal “carbon footprints.” Reducing our footprint will cover “choices of personal carbon for food, transport, home energy, and lifestyle choices.”
Social Norms: Everyone gets fixed allowances of a “fair share” and “acceptable levels” of personal emissions. The elites will decide on our fair share.
This is your future.
But what about those of us who don’t follow the crowd; us “unsheapple”, the Deplorables and Ultra-MAGA who gave the Government and the World Economic Forum Cult the middle finger. We are going even more independent of the Globalist. We are adopting Solar and even Hydro. We have our own water supplies and can produce our own food. As my brother points out, “the price of meat went up, I just fish off my pier.” People like us adapt. I’ll probably buy an EV next year; when I have enough solar installed to charge it off grid. The Cult won’t be controlling my local driving like in California. Many of my neighbors have horses, they will just ride into town to barter food for pretty much anything they want. Our Breakfast will come from the Hen House and Dinner from Field, Salad from the Garden.
What the Cult don’t seem to understand is when the necessities cost too much, everything else isn’t on the shopping list. With rising Electrical cost, people will give up their cell phone, Internet, Satellite TV, and even the TV. That’s when the WEF Cult will lose control. When People are Hungry and Cold they don’t care about Social Responsibility, they care about Survival. As I’ve watched around the World when countries collapse, the people in cities slaughter each other for survival, while the self sufficient in the country side sit around and watch. Since they have food and water they will band together for survival.
Klaus Schwab’s WEF are Ultra-City-Dwellers. When Putin nukes their cities they will not be the survivors of the Thermonuclear War. They require too many of the “good things in life”. That’s why these people are psychopaths. They think their money will save them, but as soon as World War III starts, their money and gold will be worthless. There won’t be fuel for their private jet, but if they do fly to a place like where I live, their life expectancy will be that of a second lieutenant dropped into a hot LZ during the Vietnam War. History is on the side of the 33% who rejected the Covid Hoax. But then, some in the WEF Cult have come to the reality that half the World won’t play along. Even the Democrats have realized that on November 8th there is going to be a Political Blood Bath here in America. But then, the people in the Beltway don’t seem to see it. Just like Hillary Clinton didn’t see it coming in 2016. It’s going to be really hard to steal this election with the Whole World Watching.