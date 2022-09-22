WEF Director: “COVID-19 Was a Test of Social Responsibility”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is social engineering the world, and they are making a lot of progress. According to an article on the WEF website, the pandemic was a “test of social responsibility.” By that, the author might mean obedience to mandates more than responsibility.

In the article, ‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities, the author Kunal Kumar, Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, noted three developments that move the WEFs forward to “the smart cities enabled by smart communities.”

The first development is his declaration that “COVID-19 was a test of social responsibility.” Does he mean social responsibility or obedience? His article does suggest we were experiments in a petri dish, with the elites watching to see if we would obey based on their fearmongering.

Kumar writes:

“COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility – A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.”

The second development is the “fourth industrial technology breakthrough.” He sees technologies like AI, blockchain, and digitization enabling tracking of carbon emissions and raising awareness. Kumar boasts of smart home technologies across “the whole life cycle of products and services.” Smart meters and personalized apps will help people make better choices as these social engineers define it with their hard-left bent.

They’re going to nudge the peons into obeying them.

“Fourth Industrial Revolution technology breakthroughs – Advances in emerging technologies like AI, blockchain and digitization can enable tracking personal carbon emissions, raise awareness and also provide individual advisories on lower carbon and ethical choices for consumption of product and services. The World Economic Forum’s Scale 360 initiative demonstrates the use of fourth industrial revolution technologies across the whole life cycle of products and services.

“There have been major advances in smart home technologies, transport choices with carbon implications, the roll-out of smart meters in providing individual choices to reduce their energy-related emissions, the development of new personalized apps to account for personal emissions, and better personal choices for food and consumption-related emissions…”

The third development is raising awareness and ownership of nature and the environment. They have people terrified people of the so-called climate crisis. They are successful in that.

In the end, they want obedient peasants. You have choices as long as you pick the right ones, peasants. And they’ll study you while you perform according to plan.

The only problem is most of us are wise to them now and won’t fall for their plan again.

Former White House official Brian Morgenstern wrote a new book, Vignettes & Vino. In the book, he said Dr. Anthony Fauci privately made fun of people who took his advice to wear goggles and a mask into a restaurant but took them off when they got to the table.

The suggestion was he could make the American rubes he was fooling to do anything.

That sounds about right. This is who these people are.

