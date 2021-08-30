What Biden discussed with the families of the 13 service members

















The Washington Post recorded the events yesterday when Joe Biden attended the service honoring the 13 murdered service members as their flag-draped coffins were brought past at Dover Air Force base. Biden and EdD Jill met with some of the family members. Most of the family members were silent about what he discussed, but not everyone.

WaPo claimed in the article that Biden accepted blame for setting the tragic circumstances into motion. If you remember, he accepted blame in a general, unemotional way and immediately segued into his constant refrain — it’s Trump’s fault.

According to WaPo, “some family members of the dead service members remained angry with him, including the family of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, one of the 13 Americans who died last week.”

One of McCollum’s sisters, Roice, said she and her sister and her father joined McCollum’s wife, Jiennah McCollum, on the trip. But when it came time to meet with the president, they left the room, because she said they did not want to speak with the man they held responsible for McCollum’s death.

Only Jiennah, who is expecting the couple’s child next month, stayed. But she left disappointed, Roice said. The president brought up his son, Beau, according to her account, describing his son’s military service and subsequent death from cancer. It struck the family as scripted and shallow, a conversation that lasted only a couple of minutes in “total disregard to the loss of our Marine,” Roice said.

“You can’t f— up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry,” Roice said of the president. “This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands.”

The White House declined to comment on the private conversations Biden had with families.

Joe always brings up Beau and the family he lost decades ago. Is it to empathize or is it to use it cynically? We do feel sorry for his tremendous loss, but we wonder why he is talking about that instead of Rylee McCollum.

If you haven’t read the story of Joe Biden using the death of his family for political gain and lying about it, you can read it on this link.

Biden lied for years about the death of his wife and baby daughter. He said the driver of the truck that hit his family, Curtis Dunn, was drunk although that was not the case. Mr. Dunn did everything he could to avoid hitting Mrs. Biden, who was responsible for the crash. Biden publicly shamed Mr. Dunn periodically, ruining his life.

OTHER REACTIONS WERE SCANT

At home in Clearwater, Fla., Paula Knauss stared at the service taking place about ​​1,022 miles away and said that watching it from the television “opened a floodgate” of different emotions about her son, Ryan Knauss.

There was heartbreak over losing him. There was pride for “a hero who saved the lives of over 2,000 Afghans.” But there was also disappointment over what Knauss deemed a lack of leadership and protection for the service members in Afghanistan.

“You can’t have a hasty withdrawal after 20 years of war,” she said. “Because it’s beyond me. It disgraces the name of all those who have fought in the past and who are now on ground, foreign ground fighting right now, my son’s [82nd] Airborne is still there, and they deserve to be protected.”

Knauss said her son’s wife, Alena, and her mother had attended the transfer in Delaware.

Other families declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

