Taliban demands calls from US citizens before they let people get to the airport

















Journalist Emily Miller, who has contacts with special ops in Kabul, reports that the Taliban are demanding phone calls from US citizens to vouch for every family member before they will let them get to the gate. If true, I suppose our WOKE generals will applaud them for protecting Americans so well.

"Taliban now demanding phone calls from US citizens to vouch for every family on a manifested bus in order to get to the gate." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

Lara Logan feels giving out information is a trap with all access to the airport controlled by the Taliban. She continues to report that the US is refusing to open the gates.

This information was a trap – all access to the airpot controlled by Taliban, from the roads to the gates & as thousands working with the ground know, the US has refused to open the gates time & time again. The pattern is the same – advise people a gate is open & never open it https://t.co/GDEwoasPwW — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says none of this is happening. These reports could be wrong but there are a lot of them, and they are all saying the same thing. We’ve put quite a few up.

Allegedly, the evacuation is over this evening at 1700 Zulu. According to some reports, the US will leave thousands behind.

