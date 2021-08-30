Taliban demands calls from US citizens before they let people get to the airport

Journalist Emily Miller, who has contacts with special ops in Kabul, reports that the Taliban are demanding phone calls from US citizens to vouch for every family member before they will let them get to the gate. If true, I suppose our WOKE generals will applaud them for protecting Americans so well.

Lara Logan feels giving out information is a trap with all access to the airport controlled by the Taliban. She continues to report that the US is refusing to open the gates.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says none of this is happening. These reports could be wrong but there are a lot of them, and they are all saying the same thing. We’ve put quite a few up.

Allegedly, the evacuation is over this evening at 1700 Zulu. According to some reports, the US will leave thousands behind.


