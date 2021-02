Despite the chaos and division over the January 6 melee, former President Donald J. Trump will push to unite the party when he speaks at CPAC today.

He will speak for over an hour and lay out the future path for the GOP.

He will say.

“We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before,” Trump is expected to say.

He might take a swipe at Liz Cheney.

