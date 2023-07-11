What the Hay Is This Bud Light? Another Clueless Ad?

Bud-Light seriously needs to look for some new marketing people. Each of their commercials is making things worse. The last commercial had a bunch of men grunting. I guess that’s how they see their customers. Before that, they overdid it with a Clydesdale running across America in a hackneyed patriotic sort of way. The commercials were great when they were funny and slightly suggestive. What made them change into an ESG monster, we can’t say, and we don’t understand what they’re trying to do now either.

This latest commercial is captioned, “It’s fine, This is fine.” Only, it’s not fine. It shows a storm blowing away a picnic, including the Bud Light can. Throughout it all, a woman is eating a watermelon. She must really love watermelon. The problem in the commercial is that the Bud Light can blew away. The only message you can get from this is they are not weathering the storm and this woman loves watermelon.

-27 billion is lost market cap later https://t.co/0i5kJDHrSJ — Tom Weston (@stockpro2X) July 9, 2023

WHAT TO DO

Perhaps Bud Light’s next commercial should depict someone with a can of Bud Light jumping the shark.

People didn’t respond well to the commercial. They said it’s a perfect metaphor for what’s going on at Bud Light. The storm is destroying them, blowing everything away. At least they used a real woman this time.

Their stock continues to plunge simultaneously, and Modelo Especial is now the top-selling beer brand in the United States for the second month in a row. Bud Light used to hold that spot until they used a man to pretend he was a woman. The boycott continues for all of Anheuser Bushe’s brands. It doesn’t help that they sponsor some really gross LGBTQIA festivals and performances.

Bud Light is an easy thing to boycott. There are other choices. The Ads probably won’t make a difference anyway.

If they came out and disavowed this whole crazy ESG movement, that might work. If they said they’re no longer WOKE, maybe that would help. But they are Woke, and everyone now knows it.

RESPONSES

hiding replies isn’t going to help you. You publicly endorsed a groomer and refuse to apologize or fire those involved. — kb (@KBlgbNoT) July 9, 2023

So, white dress lady makes male in goofy white hat look like a clown. I’m sure this will turn everything around. pic.twitter.com/zNw3r4OtB9 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 9, 2023

Hey @budweiserusa @AnheuserBusch and @budlight, it’s definitely fine because we’re not going away, ever. I hope that sterling ESG score has been worth it. pic.twitter.com/jvndN2QrBa — DEDRIC WILLIAMSON (@DEDRICWILLIAM20) July 10, 2023

But it’s not fine – your stock has lost 4 billion dollars and you’ve got employees that planned their lives around this company wondering if they’ll have jobs as they consider if they can afford their kids Christmas wish list this year. If Brendan Whitworth doesn’t want to… — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) July 10, 2023

You also think THIS is fine.

And that’s why you’re DONE. pic.twitter.com/mxSMkrfmKi — (@GhostofCoby) July 10, 2023

