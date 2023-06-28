Bud Light CEO Seems Happy Not Selling Beer

The Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth won’t rule out Bud Light working with Dylan Mulvaney AGAIN. He even said the firm needs to “appreciate” what the consumer wants.

He has a strange way of showing how he gives customers what they want! Mr. Whitworth wants to do what the customers want, as his sales are down 28.5%.

Basically, he was asked several times if he’d work with Dylan Mulvaney again, and he wouldn’t answer.

VP of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, 39, and VP for Mainstream Brands Daniel Blake, 34, both took a voluntary leave of absence following the backlash. Whitworth said they weren’t fired despite the reports.

Whitworth admitted that the company was pouring “three times” more investment into Bud Light this year. His best investment would be to stop talking and go retire to one of his mansions.

Whitworth loved serving his country as a CIA agent. The CIA serves us? Who knew?

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth got asked about being in the CIA during his interview about the collapse of Bud Light pic.twitter.com/9DplnW6urH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2023

He seems happy about all this.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth seems like he has no regrets about the decisions that destroyed Bud Light and suggests he would do it again. pic.twitter.com/gnGboWRBCS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2023

If you’re okay with Mulvaney, what do you think of the Toronto Pride event that Bud Light sponsored?

Bud Light is one of the sponsors of the Fetishy PRIDE Parade in Toronto. They had a center stage with semi-nude men-women.

Bud Light has a stage at Toronto Pride. This is one of the acts. They deserve to go completely broke. pic.twitter.com/z0WM3pVE9F — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) June 24, 2023

They had their own float.

Related