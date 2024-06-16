What the ‘Pro-Palestine’ Americans Are Saying Outside the WH

A banking CEO posted this on LinkedIn to Raise Awareness.

This speech was given in front of the White House.

The CEO asks:

Why is the American government allowing a protest intended to encourage actions to overthrow the American administration and recruit young people into martyrdom?

Dear Americans, 09/11 happened only 23 years ago… “A nation that does not know its past, its present is poor, and its future is shrouded in fog.”

These people are disrespecting America as if America hasn’t afforded them a better life for their families.

They have zero gratitude for America, which has afforded them in their life freedoms and opportunities that their countries would have never been able to give them.

[The clip and comments were posted on the LinkedIn U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DHS (and global security topics) Public Group.

[The radical in the clip below wants people in America to become suicide bombers, and he wants to overthrow the US government. This is the kind of thing these pro-Hamas radicals were saying outside the White House.]

