Evidence Biden Admin Is Signing Illegal ‘MIgrants’ Up to Vote

“After inviting millions of illegals into this country over three and a half years, the Alabama Secretary of State says he’s got evidence that the Biden Administration is working to now sign these people up to vote in his State.”

“Color me shocked.

“Saying Biden’s current federal policies mandate that anyone who comes into contact with certain state agencies be provided with voter registration information. This policy mandates that noncitizens receive information regarding registering to vote in Alabama and registration forms required to register to vote.

“He continued on. Biden’s attempt to take advantage of the crisis he created at the border by tying the hands of agencies such as Medicaid and forcing them to enact his scheme is disgraceful.

“Now, this follows a very clear pattern that we have seen since really 2020, if not longer. The Biden administration is just cultivating the grounds to make it easier to subvert our elections, to subvert this republic.

“They know the far left of their party, sitting in all these little NGOs, is going to do anything that they can to get power, to retain power. They know that these Marxists don’t care about the rules, and that includes bending them, breaking them to upend any election, any voting integrity measures.

“Now they’re making it very easy for illegals to register to vote if they so please, and then they’re letting their radical left NGOs take care of the rest. That’s how this works.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen

“What we saw, uh, is we got a complaint about a relative of a deceased individual that received a voter registration form. And so that obviously caused alarm bells to go off in my mind.

“And so, we started asking some questions, um, for where this voter registration card came from, but it led us down another path to basically, uh, discover that anyone that comes in contact with certain state agencies, uh, whether or not they receive benefits or not, uh, receive a voter registration form in the mail and we just find that appalling.

“And it’s because of the National Voter Registration Act that was passed back in 1993. And, uh, you know, the state agency’s hands are tied because they’re following, uh, federal law, but it goes right along with Biden’s executive order that he signed back in 2021 that really weaponizes and mobilizes the entire federal government apparatus to be voter registration agencies.

“And so, uh, we’re just shocked at what we found and, you know, we wanted to alert and expose this and to make sure that the public knows about it.”

It’s Not Over

The chairman of the Committee on House Administration has subpoenaed the heads of 14 executive departments and the director of the Office of Management and Budget—all members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet—to obtain information about how each has implemented or plans to implement one of Biden’s executive orders.

In a Thursday news release, the committee said that it had begun an investigation into Biden’s Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting,” soon after Biden signed it in March 2021, according to Fox News.

Committee Chairman Bryan Steil requested documents from the 15 Cabinet members on May 15 about what he called “Bidenbucks” and described it as an “attempt by the Biden Administration to tilt the scales ahead of 2024.” After nearly a month, he had received no response. Thus, the subpoenas.

This executive order turns every executive agency into a Biden ‘Get Out the Vote’ operation.

We have to get them to talk, tell the truth, and then have a plan to stop them from voting.

AFL is in court trying to force the administration to release their plans.

Democrats pushing for amnesty in the middle of a border invasion. If Biden and Dems win, they will make every illegal from every nation into a full voting citizen. https://t.co/71SIktEava — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 15, 2024

