What the Zuck! Creepy New Name for Fakerbook – Update

Watch this clip and someone stop this freak:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains his “Metaverse” virtual world concept, which he says is about “connecting with people.” pic.twitter.com/24YZk5ag5J — The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2021

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Facebook Inc. FB +3.64% Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company would change its name to Meta to reflect growth opportunities beyond its namesake social-media platform in online digital realms known as the metaverse.

“Over time I hope our company will be seen as a metaverse company,” Mr. Zuckerberg said Thursday. He unveiled the new name for the company that also includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other products at Facebook’s annual developer event. At the Facebook Connect event Thursday, he detailed his vision for the metaverse that he sees as key to the social-media giant attracting a younger audience.

“We’ve gone from desktop to web to phones, from text to photos to video, but this isn’t the end of the line,” Mr. Zuckerberg said at the social-media giant’s annual developer forum called Facebook Connect. “The next platform and medium will be even more immersive—an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it, and we call this the metaverse.”

Facebook is already investing heavily in creating that new reality of shared online spaces inhabited by digital avatars, with projects ranging from virtual-reality glasses to an e-commerce platform.

They have the wealth of a small country, hate the right, and control our elections.

Facebook censors as severely as the CCP. We’re in trouble. The CCP wants to take over the Internet and the competition is a communistic creep named Zuckerberg.

China is now calling for a “civilized Internet.”

The Epoch Times Reports:

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is “civilizing” the internet at home and proposing similar crackdowns globally, in what should be a wake-up call to anyone who values their online freedom.

China’s cyberspace regulator plans to establish a “civilized” internet that reshapes online discourse for more thorough dissemination of CCP propaganda into the daily online browsing of regular citizens, according to Zhuang Rongwen, the head of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). This will build China into a “modern socialist society,” according to Zhuang in his article of Oct. 27.

Beijing not only seeks to entirely regulate content on the Chinese internet, but to influence world internet usage as well, through the promotion of new standards at the United Nations. In early October, the BBC warned the British parliament that Beijing-led proposals to the U.N. sought to provide the means to “inhibit the flow of international media.” Beijing’s proposed “New IP” would require users to register for internet usage, with governments then able to deregister non-preferred users for arbitrary reasons.

And we have Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and other fascists.

