Why Now? If Not Now, When?

Before September 11, 2001, most Americans had little knowledge of Islam and its history of violent expansionism. Most Americans were stunned and confused by the lethal attack on our homeland that killed 3,000 innocents at the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City. Knowledge is power, and our lack of knowledge about Islam made it easy for many Americans to believe the first and second colossal political lies of the 21st-century: Islam is a religion of peace, and Islam is a religion like any other. It isn’t.

Islam is a theocracy. It is a supremacist, expansionist, binary, sociopolitical replacement ideology with a religious wing. Islam distinguishes itself in its founding 7th-century doctrinal text, the Qur’an, as the only “religion” on the planet that advances genocide against non-believers–Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians. For 1400 years, Muslims have been taught that there will only be peace on Earth when the whole world is Muslim, which means after the establishment of a global Islamic caliphate. The tactical method for achieving the Islamic caliphate is jihad, which has two faces. Violent Islamic terrorism that specifically targets civilians, and polite stealth jihad that pretends peace while making war on non-believers using its signature twin tactical weapons–taqiyya (lying in the service of Islam) and hudna (ceasefire pauses used to rearm, resupply, and reattack).

“Death to America” is not an empty threat; it is the expression of religious Islamic doctrine and its stated expansionist goal of establishing a worldwide Islamic caliphate. Israel is the West’s Middle East sentinel and bulwark against Islamic expansionism. President Trump’s steadfast commitment to his America 1st MAGA policies necessarily requires support for Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East (ME), and the symbol of our shared Judeo-Christian values.

On February 25, 2026, at President Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term, he challenged members of Congress:

So tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle: If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.

Every Republican stood up, applauding in support of American citizens. In a stunning demonstration of anti-Americanism, not a single Democrat stood up, with the lone exception of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D). And today, the anti-American radical leftist Democrat party continues to shriek that the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets launched on February 28, 2026, are illegal––that there was no imminent threat to the United States. Let’s examine the facts of the threat and President Trump’s military objectives stated clearly in his 8-minute address to the American people and the world on February 28, 2026:

Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime — a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said in the eight-minute address.

Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries,” he continued, adding that one of “the regime’s very first acts was to back a violent takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding dozens of American hostages for 444 days.

For forty-seven years Islamic expansionism was allowed to advance its political objective of establishing an Islamic caliphate. Using its twin tactical weapons in a sectarian division of labor between Sunni and Shia Muslims. Islamic expansionism continued unabated, both violently and politely/culturally, through educational and media indoctrination. Shia Iran embraced the violence with terrorist savagery targeting civilian dissidents inside Iran and infidels (non-Muslims) outside Iran internationally, with particular focus on Israel and the United States. From former Presidents Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan to George Bush to Bill Clinton to George W. Bush to Barack Obama––an unexpected interruption with Trump ’45––to Joe Biden (Obama’s ghost presidency) ––and now President Donald Trump ’47.

There are crimes of omission and crimes of commission. Inaction is a crime of omission. Iran’s terrorist regime is ideologically committed to establishing an Islamic caliphate through violent crimes of commission. Previous presidents who allowed 47 years of targeted violence against Americans by Islamists screaming “Death to America” and “Allahu Akbar” committed crimes of inaction/omission, which advanced Islamic expansionism. It is parallel to Democrat sanctuary states and cities whose policies advance criminality by protecting criminals at the expense of law-abiding American citizens. And to the Democrat open-border policies which advance Islamic expansionism by protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. The Democrat party’s crimes of omission advance the Islamic caliphate by creating an unconstitutional two-tier system of justice inside the United States, where Muslim criminals are protected and anti-American, anti-Israel narratives are embraced.

Mosab Hassan Yousef (MHY), son of a Hamas co-founder, has been warning the West for years that Islamic expansionism is a long-term goal. In a post on X, October 16, 2025. MHY explains:

The Long Game: Why Hamas stepping down doesn’t mean the end

The Muslim Brotherhood and its branch, Hamas, aren’t just militant groups—they’re master strategists, patiently building a global network to spread their ideology of an Islamic caliphate. For nearly a century, they’ve used a two-pronged approach: Dawa, or preaching, and financial jihad, which masks charity as a tool to exploit poor, desperate communities.

By investing in mosques, schools, and aid programs, they indoctrinate entire generations, turning despair into devotion. Unlike ISIS, who rush into violence, the Brotherhood plays the long game, inspired by Muhammad’s 15-year campaign in Mecca—preaching faith, building loyalty, then striking from Medina.

Hamas, as their Palestinian arm, followed this playbook: for 15 years, they avoided war with Israel, focusing on shifting Palestinians from nationalism to jihadism through schools and charities. Only in 1987’s first intifada did they declare war, and by 2006, they held Gaza, building tunnels and momentum.

Now, post-October 7th [2023], they’re resetting. Governing Gaza was a liability—dealing with hospitals and garbage dulled their edge. By stepping down, maybe even disarming, they’re dodging blame for Gaza’s destruction while the world pours billions—70 billion, to be exact—into rebuilding.

That’s their genius: let others handle the rubble they caused, while they recruit globally, exploiting Gaza’s tragedy to demonize Israel and spread hatred. They’re not disappearing; they’re going underground, rebuilding mosques and charities to groom the next wave of jihadis, fueled by youth and indoctrination.

Here’s the blind spot: world leaders might think Hamas stepping down means peace. It doesn’t. It’s a phase shift. In Jordan, they’re diplomatic; in the West, they’re charitable. But the goal—an Islamic caliphate—never changes. They’ll use diplomacy if it works, violence if it doesn’t.

They thrive in chaos, and Gaza’s devastation is their recruiting ad. Policymakers, take note: don’t be fooled by their humanitarian facade. Track their funding—NGOs, mosques, charities worldwide. Expose their propaganda in schools and online. Cut their access to rebuild funds, seize their properties, and FREEZE their banking systems from Islamic trusts to cryptocurrencies.

They’ve already awakened millions to their cause. Ignore them, and in 15 years, they’ll surprise us again—elections, coups, or another October 7th. Act now, or we’re just bankrolling their next move.

The Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum is, in their own words, the manual for Islamic civilizational jihad and conquest of America. The Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum is equivalent to reading The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx. It is indisputable, factual, evidence proving that conquest, not assimilation, is the doctrinal goal of Muslims in America. There are twenty-nine national Islamic organizations named in the Memorandum designed to coordinate educational, financial, political, legal, and media efforts to collapse and conquer America. It is the seminal document, in their own words, that explains literally what “Death to America” means in cultural terms. A notable quote summarizes the civilization jihad:

The process of settlement is a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” with all that the word means. The Ikhwan [Arabic word for Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and “sabotaging” its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions. Without this level of understanding, we are not up to this challenge and have not prepared ourselves for Jihad yet. It is a Muslim’s destiny to perform Jihad and work wherever he is and wherever he lands until the final hour comes, and there is no escape from that destiny except for those who choose to slack. But would the slackers and the Mujahedin be equal?

A December 8, 2025, article by Mubin Shaikh in Homeland Security Today. US, “The Documented Strategy of Civilization Jihad by the Muslim Brotherhood,” helps explain the division of labor between violent and cultural jihad in America. A relevant excerpt below:

A Political Movement, not a Religious One

The Muslim Brotherhood is often portrayed as a charity network or social movement. In reality, it is a political project built on the belief that Islam is not simply a faith but a complete governance system that their group has the authority to implement. This distinction is critical. While most Muslims are simply practicing their religion, the Brotherhood turns Islam into a political identity, one that divides the world into Islamist and non-Islamist, believer and opponent. It is this worldview that has served as the ideological wellspring for more overtly violent groups like Hamas, al-Qaeda, and ISIS. They differ in tactics, not in their ultimate objectives.

A December 4, 2025, article by Dr. Dan Driker, “Hamas at America’s Doorstep: The Terror Network Now Threatening the Western Hemisphere,” documents the growth of Hamas from a regional militant group to a transnational jihadist network that threatens Western security. The article states:

The October 7 [2023] massacre exposed more than Hamas’s capacity for barbarism—it revealed the group’s transformation into an international jihadist network that threatens Western security as directly as it does Israel and the Middle East. While attention naturally focused on Gaza in the attack’s aftermath, European law enforcement was simultaneously uncovering a disturbing reality: Hamas had spent years building a transnational terror infrastructure that extends from the streets of Copenhagen to the cocaine trafficking routes of Venezuela, positioning the organization as a global threat that Western governments can no longer afford to dismiss as a regional concern.

Islam’s pattern of conquest relies on the principle that demography is destiny–so, let’s examine the familiar path of Islamization and Islamic expansionism by the numbers:

1. Establish a mosque

2. Create an enclave

3. Grow the population

4. Claim victimhood

5. Resist host authorities and customs

6. Exploit lawfare

7. Institute Sharia law

8. Secede

9. Take control

Afghanistan was once a Buddhist nation. Pakistan was once a Hindu nation. Lebanon was once a Christian nation. Today, they are all Islamic nations. Islamic expansionism is currently devouring Western European nations that are collapsing under the weight of Islamic mass immigration supported by their respective governments. The United States is bifurcated between radical leftist pro-Muslim, pro-Marxist Democrats who support the open borders responsible for the mass importation of Muslim immigrants with hostile norms during the Biden/Obama administration.

Mosab Hassan Yousef discusses the two faces of Islamic expansionism in another post on X, November 26, 2025:

The Quiet Conquest

From the inside, it looks innocent—just kids at summer camps, families at mosques, neighbors sharing meals. But growing up in the West Bank, I saw only what few did: my father, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, wasn’t just a community leader. He was one of the architects of the Muslim Brotherhood’s project in the territories—a project that would birth Hamas. I was in our living room when Sheikh Ahmad Yassin came from Gaza to plan with him. Not bombs. Not yet. Just schools, charities, mosques, and research institutions. Building trust. Indoctrinating a generation. Waiting.

They were deliberately copying Muhammad’s playbook: fifteen quiet years in Mecca—no confrontation. Then Medina—war. The same pattern here. Gaza was the furnace—refugees, poverty, despair—so the most extreme branch grew fastest. The West Bank was slower—villages, some Christians, a better economy—so it stayed “pragmatic.” And inside Israel proper? The cleanest trick of all: Arab citizens with blue ID cards, passports, money, total freedom. They never threw a stone. Their job was simpler—funnel cash to prisoners’ families, to “martyrs,” to the machine in Gaza and the West Bank. Quiet donations from Israeli mosques; later, piles of cash were delivered to Hamas operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel watched. But Israel was puzzled by these elusive tactics. Muslim Brotherhood leaders flew far below the Israeli security radar, mainly by exploiting their Israeli citizenship and civil rights. Thirty-six years later came October 7. Half a century of patient preparation detonated in one morning.

That is not ancient history. It is the blueprint—and the same blueprint is already running on American soil. Look at your campuses. “Students for Justice in Palestine” sounds noble, right? Same crowd, different mask. They don’t need to bomb buses here. They lobby, march, guilt-trip, invert reality: turn “Free Palestine” into “Zionists are evil,” turn Jews from fellow citizens into the enemy overnight. Sabotage a multi-trillion-dollar aerospace defense pact with Israel. Fool Americans into thinking Israel is a liability rather than the greatest American asset.

Qatar wires billions to American universities and mosques, appoints imams who preach “interfaith” until the megaphone is handed to them—then it’s pure fire against Israel. Same double mask: charity fronts, hugs for the cameras, while underneath they fund hate abroad and fracture you at home.

They don’t need tanks. They need ballots. Look at Zohran Mamdani—barely religious enough to qualify as a real Muslim Brother, but they backed him anyway. Why? Power flex. Proof that a tiny, disciplined minority can swing an American city. Next stop: Congress. Senate. Governors’ mansions. Anti-Israel bills multiply. Taxpayers are shamed daily for “funding genocide.” The U.S.–Israel alliance bleeds.

Christians march beside them now. Communists too. Ideology doesn’t matter—only the priority list. And priority #1 at the moment is the Jews. Seven million American Jews—disproportionately successful, disproportionately influential—are painted as the root of all evil. Guilt them. Isolate them. Watch the economy wobble when its most productive citizens are under siege. Moral panic spreads. You’re too busy screaming at each other to notice who’s pulling the strings.

This is not an invasion. This is erosion. They wait for the cracks—riots, recessions, scandals—then push harder. A weakened, divided America fighting itself is their entire goal. Collapse without a single shot fired—just silence from the people who should have spoken up sooner. We let it slide back home. Don’t make the same mistake here.

Next time you see the summer camp, the “human-rights” rally, the “interfaith” event—ask two questions: Who is really paying? Who is really leading?

Because once the living room becomes the battlefield, it’s already too late.

Islam is doctrinally opposed to the U.S. Constitution. Islam is doctrinally opposed to freedom of religion––Islamic doctrine demands conversion to Islam or death for any non-Muslim. The globalist corporate media focuses on Jews and Jewish Israel but does not disclose that Christians and Christian America is next. First comes Saturday, then comes Sunday. Christians must not fall for the fictitious antisemitic narratives that claim killing Jews will keep Christians safe, because Christians are the next target. Islam is a replacement ideology that fully intends to replace the Judeo-Christian tradition with Islam and replace our constitutional law with Sharia law. It is doctrinal, it is consuming Europe, terrorizing Israel, and it is a clear and present danger to the United States of America.

British journalist Tommy Robinson has been exposing the Muslim rape gangs that have been terrorizing and raping English school girls and boys for decades. Instead of being recognized as a hero, Tommy Robinson has been targeted for exposing the British government’s complicity in covering up the horror. Now in America, he is exposing the stealth jihad that Mosab Hassan Yousef has been warning Americans about. On March 4, 2026, Tommy Robinson posted an explosive 23-minute video, “Texas Woman Forced to Leave Town [Plano, Texas] After Muslim Invasion.” This is civilization jihad in real time in Plano, Texas. Please watch this important video to understand how supremacist Islamic doctrine inserts and asserts itself town by town, city by city, and state by state.

What is happening in Plano, Texas, is a prelude to the incremental Islamization of America. EPIC City, Texas, a project initiated by the East Plano Islamic Center, is a 402-acre “Muslim neighborhood” development planned for 1,000 single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, senior and assisted living, Islamic schools, a mega-mosque that blasts a call to prayer five times a day, Islamic-friendly retail shops, Halal-only foods, medical clinics, and an outreach center to promote Islamic teaching. Epic City is the planting of the Islamic flag and the establishment of an Islamic stronghold on American soil.

The Islamization of several American cities is underway. In each case, there is an obvious and significant change in American culture. Currently, the New York metropolitan area has the largest Muslim population. Detroit, Dearborn, and Hamtramck, MI; Patterson, NJ; Brooklyn, NY; Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Houston, TX; and Philadelphia, PA all have significant Muslim populations as well. Of course, none of these statistics would be noteworthy or problematic if Muslims in America assimilated and embraced Americanism the same way every other immigrant community has done––but they don’t––and that is the point. Islam is not a religion of peace or a religion like any other. Islam is a binary, supremacist, totalitarian, expansionist, replacement ideology with a religious wing that hides behind our freedoms to advance its stealth civilization jihad campaign to Islamize and conquer America.

The United States of America is a Christian country founded on Judeo-Christian values and morality. Islam and Islamic sharia law are doctrinal enemies of Christianity and the Judeo-Christian values embodied in our U.S. Constitution. Islam is a replacement ideology, and it is on the march in America against Americans. Islam is an existential threat to our national identity, national sovereignty, and national security. Iran is the leading sponsor of Islamic state terrorism directed at civilian populations around the world.

So, why now? Because forty-seven years of unopposed Iranian Islamic terror continues to advance the Islamization of America and the West, and a nuclear Iran is an existential threat to the existence of Western civilization. America and every Western country, including the State of Israel, has a right to exist.

The current United States/Israeli joint military operations to finally end Iran’s nuclear capabilities is a righteous mission worthy of respect, admiration, and support. It is the ideological clash between good and evil, the fight for freedom against Islamic tyranny, and the battle required to eliminate the threat of Iranian-sponsored nuclear terrorism. It is the war that must be won with Iran’s total defeat and unconditional surrender. A nuclear Iran that is doctrinally committed to making the world Muslim in a worldwide Islamic caliphate is an intolerable threat to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in America.

