A career criminal named Kevin Andrews, 35, killed a Gwinnett County police officer and seriously injured another in an unprovoked attack at a hotel near Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Sunday.

“The shooting suspect, identified as 35-year-old Kevin Andrews of Decatur, was also shot by one of the officers during the incident.”

“Andrews has been charged with one count of murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

The officer he killed was only 25 years old. He came here legitimately, for a better life.

The suspect’s mugshot has not been released. It has been kept secret, but we think we have more information on that.

What We Know About The Suspect

Andrews welcomed the officers into his room at the Holiday Inn after the clerk called because Andrews had fraudulently used a credit card.

When the officers realized there was an arrest warrant for him, they tried to arrest him. That’s when Andrews pulled his gun and shot and killed one officer and wounded another.

Police identified the fallen officer as Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang, 25, who joined the Gwinnett County Police Department less than a year ago. Tamang, originally from Nepal, immigrated to the United States about a decade ago and began his law enforcement career last spring. He was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The second officer, Cpl. David M. Reed, was also shot and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Kevin Andrews, 35, has prior convictions for violent crimes, guns, and narcotics.

The person below appears to be the suspect, and you will notice the race is “B.” The reason to mention this is that we should counteract the narrative of fake white supremacy dangers. If there is a problem in some neighborhoods and people happen to be black, they shouldn’t get privileges. Unchecked criminals escalate.

To cure the problem, we have to first properly identify it. For instance, gangs are a major problem.