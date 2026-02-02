The Paid, Bussed-In Protesters at Target

A TikTokker in Dorchester, Massachusetts, LauraSimplson213, filmed the buses of paid protesters showing up at Target to protest ICE.

When you see these people making it seem as if the country is rising up against ICE and President Trump, consider that many of these bused-in radicals are paid for and transported by organizations like CASA, which are funded by US tax dollars.

It’s quite clever, in an immoral sort of way. The only people trying to shut down the pipeline are Donald Trump and his employees. Some in Congress stand up for the cuts.

Don’t be fooled by the protests. They are not organic, and the crisis is manufactured. However, it does need to be addressed. All of these NGOs and nonprofits need to be defunded if they are involved in political advocacy.